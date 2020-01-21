advertisement

UNBS has warned bakery owners to maintain proper hygiene. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has stepped up mandatory enforcement of standards in bakeries.

In a January 21 statement from UNBS public relations officer Victoria Namutebi, more than 10 bakeries were closed for non-compliance.

“In the ongoing operations, UNBS sealed the bakery mixers of Mega Standard Supermarket (Burton Street), Capital Shoppers Supermarket (Ntinda and Nakawa branches), Tuskys supermarket (Ntinda and Nansana branches), S&S Supermarket in Nkumba Close, Outlet bakery in Freedom City, Kaduwa supplies, Kasampa bakery in Bugwere market, Tumwebaze bakery in Indian headquarters and Golden bakery in Mbale, Sofrah bakery in Arua, Vision Bakery in Kiboga, Masindi Masters Bakers and Homeland bakery in Masindi ”, reads an extract.

Namutebi said the operation was carried out after warning supermarket owners.

“This comes after an awareness meeting held with supermarket owners on October 30, 2019, where the standards body warned supermarket owners against selling non-certified products,” she said in a statement. communicated.

Supermarket owners were urged to ensure good hygiene in their supermarkets, especially refrigerators that store meat, to ensure that expired products are ready for use and to avoid mixing up expired products with unexpired products.

They have also been advised to only process certified products, to have quality staff in their supermarkets and UNBS will train them for free and will also ensure that food is not mixed with soaps or perfumes when displaying products on the shelves.

“Routine inspections of all products covered by mandatory standards are underway across the country and all those operating contrary to the 2018 UNBS Distinctive Mark regulations and hygiene standards will be held accountable,” said the release. in part.

