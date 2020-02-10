advertisement

Unai Emery felt that Arsenal had been “downhill for two years” prior to his arrival, and struck the attitude of star men during his time with the Gunners.

Emery was released last November after just 18 months at the Emirates Stadium after the London club had the worst winless run since 1992.

The former head of Paris Saint-Germain insisted that he had stopped rotting after Arsene Wenger’s move, but believed that the stance of some key figures left something to be desired.

advertisement

Emery felt he would have made Arsenal a squad if he had had more time in the role.

RELATIVE

“When I arrived, Arsenal was a club on the slope for two years,” the Spaniard told France Football.

“We stopped that slide and even started smoothing the club with a Europa League final and fifth place in the league, just one place behind Tottenham, even though we’ve only got one point in the last five games.

“We had the Champions League qualification in our hands and in the end it went wrong. But it was a good season and we had the idea to continue this progress.”

“But we lost our four captains: [Laurent] Koscielny, [Petr] Cech, [Aaron] Ramsey and [Nacho] Monreal.

RELATIVE

Arteta brought Arsenal ‘fun’ – David Luiz

“For this season we lacked personalities to stay on the right track and some stars weren’t right and asked for more than they gave.

“With that in mind, it would have taken more time to successfully switch to the new arsenal that I wanted.”

Arsenal are unbeaten in seven games under Emery’s successor Mikel Arteta, although four of these competitions have been drawn.

advertisement