advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO / CAIRO – Two UN officials will report Wednesday that there is enough evidence to suggest that Saudi Arabia had hacked the phone of Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos and that both the kingdom and the United States should investigate, one person familiar with the matter said.

United Nations officials plan a public statement claiming they found credible a forensic report commissioned by Bezos’ security team, which concluded that his phone was probably hacked with a damaged video sent by a WhatsApp account, belonging to Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

The FTI Consulting report concluded that massive amounts of data began lining up Bezos’ phone about a month after the video was split in mid-2018, the person said, declining to be identified because of the subject’s sensitivity.

advertisement

External experts consulted by the UN agreed that while the case was not airtight, the evidence was strong enough to warrant a fuller investigation.

The report is set to exacerbate the relationship between the richest man in the world and the kingdom he had suffered after the 2018 assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was also a columnist for the Bezos-owned Washington Post.

The Guardian first reported https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/jan/21/amazon-boss-jeff-bezoss-phone-hacked-by-saudi-crown- foretelling the prince’s alleged involvement crown. She said the message encoded by the number used by the crown prince is believed to have included a malicious file that penetrated the phone that Bezos had used and extracted large amounts of data.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia rejected the report.

“Recent media reports suggesting that the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd. We call for an investigation into these claims in order to have all the facts,” she said in a posted message on Twitter.

The UN statement will come from Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, and David Kaye, special rapporteur on free expression.

They are building towards a more comprehensive report that they expect to provide to the UN in June, the person said. They said in Twitter posts that they will release a statement Wednesday addressing the Guardian report.

Amazon declined to comment.

Relations between the Amazon chief executive and the Saudi government had spilled since early last year after he alluded to Saudi Arabia’s discontent over Washington Post coverage of Khashoggi’s assassination.

Bezos’ security chief said at the time that Saudi had access to his phone and obtained private information from him that included text messages between him and a former television anchor, which the tabloid newspaper National Enquirer said Bezos was meeting.

Saudi had said it had nothing to do with the reports. (Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Miyoung Kim & Kim Coghill)

advertisement