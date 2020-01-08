advertisement

VANCOUVER – A United Nations committee working to end racism calls on Canada to immediately stop building three major resource projects pending approval from the First Nations concerned.

The Racial Discrimination Committee, which oversees a convention to end racial discrimination signed by countries such as Canada, calls for the suspension of the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, the Site C dam and the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The committee, which is made up of 18 experts, stated in a written instruction last month that the three projects were approved and built without the free, prior and informed consent of the indigenous groups concerned.

It is also said to be disrupted by “forced removal, excessive use of violence, harassment and intimidation” and the “escalating threat of violence” against indigenous peoples.

Trans Mountain Corp., the Crown Corporation that is building the pipeline extension, says it is approved and is driving construction safely and in a community-friendly manner.

BC Hydro has been consulting with the affected First Nations on site C since 2007 and has made service agreements with most of them.

“The Canadian courts have reviewed our consultation with certain First Nations and found that it is reasonable and suits their interests,” said a statement.

“So far, indigenous companies have been promised more than $ 230 million in procurement opportunities for location C. In addition, around 400 indigenous peoples are currently working on the project.”

The Canadian government, Coastal GasLink and RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The UN committee previously called for a site C stop, which the First Nations West Moberly and Prophet River in northeastern British Columbia has refused to do. However, this is the first time that the Trans Mountain and Coastal GasLink projects are to be stopped.

The right to “free, prior, and informed consent” to resource projects is part of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which Canada accepted but did not include in the law.

The B.C. The government has committed to aligning its laws with the objectives of the UN resolution, but has not yet introduced any legislative changes.

The UN Committee recommends Canada to establish a legal and institutional framework to ensure adequate consultation, to obtain free, prior, and informed consent, and to freeze current and future approval of major development projects that do not.

Wet’suwet’en members have attempted to block construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline near Smithers, BC. The natural gas pipeline is part of the huge $ 40 billion LNG Canada project.

Hereditary chiefs of the First Nation issued a letter on Saturday informing the company that it was “marching in” on open territory and demanding that the premises be vacated.

The company said that only security personnel were present at the weekend and followed the eviction notice, but plans to resume construction this week after a vacation break.

A protest group called Tiny House Warriors has built tiny houses along the Trans Mountain pipeline in the Secwepemc area of ​​BC interior.

The UN Committee is particularly alarmed about the reported arrest and detention of a Secwepemc protester in October.

The Committee calls on Canada to immediately end the “eviction” of Secwepemc and Wet’suwet’en and to ensure that no violence is used against the two groups.

It also urges the RCMP and other security forces and the police to withdraw from their traditional countries.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 6, 2020.

