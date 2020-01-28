advertisement

GENEVA – The United Nations on Tuesday raised “serious concerns” over the trials of hundreds of alleged Islamic State members in Iraq, some of whom simply prepared food, provided medical services or even acted as human shields for the jihadist group.

Iraq has processed thousands of cases under its counterterrorism law – including those arrested outside the Middle East transferred from neighboring Syria – after a 2014-17 war against Islamic State militants.

The joint report by the UN Office on Human Rights in Iraq (UNAMI) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) includes 794 trials conducted between May 1, 2018 and October 31, 2019, it said. OHCHR spokesman Jeremy Laurence for a news conference in Geneva.

“(The report) raises serious concerns about unfair trials by placing defendants at a serious disadvantage,” he said, adding that the cases in the UN report also included 28 foreign defendants from 11 different countries.

In some cases, individuals had provided basic support services, such as selling vegetables or preparing meals for members of the ultra-tough jihadist group, the report said.

A young man, a 14-year-old at the time, was sentenced by Karkh Juveniles court in Baghdad to 15 years in prison for admitting that he acted as a human shield, along with other family members, to protect fighters from the air strike, she said.

In another case, the defendant, who was a pharmacist, was given a life sentence in Mosul for providing wounded ISIS members with medical services.

“Criminal proceedings under the anti-terrorism legal framework … focused on” membership “of a terrorist organization without sufficiently distinguishing between those who participated in serious crimes and those who joined ISIL from perceived survival needs or of obligation, ”the report states.

In 109 of the UN cases studied, death sentences were pronounced, Laurence said. In one of those cases, the defense counsel was appointed on the day of the trial, had not met his client before, and was silent.

Defendants or defense counsel alleged torture or ill-treatment during questioning in 260 hearings, the report said, including women or children. The report said judges generally did not question the confessions that appeared to have been obtained in this way.

UN agencies could not independently verify the allegations, but said they had received “credible reports” of torture and ill-treatment by authorities for years. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alex Richardson)

