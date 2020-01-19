advertisement

ADEN – The United Nations said Sunday that a rocket attack on a government military camp in central Yemen that killed dozens of people could hinder a fragile political process aimed at defusing the nearly five-year war.

The attack Saturday night struck a mosque at al-Estiqbal military training camp in Marib, a city held by President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally recognized government after people gathered for prayer, two medical sources and loyalists said. Hadi.

The blast was from a ballistic missile launched by Houthi fighters, the military said in a statement. It killed 79 people and injured 81, she said.

The state-run news agency, which kept a report on the foreign minister, said more than 100 had been killed.

The attack “unequivocally confirms that the Houthis have no desire for peace,” Hadi said in a statement.

The Houthi movement has not taken responsibility.

UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths condemned the incident and other accelerated air strikes, missiles and ground attacks across the country.

“The hard-earned progress Yemen has made in the de-escalation is very fragile. Such actions can undermine that progress,” Griffiths said, urging the parties to direct their energies into politics and away from the battlefront.

Yemen has been stalled in almost five years of conflict after the Iranian-led Houthi movement ousted the Hadi government from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014, prompting intervention in 2015 by a Saudi-led military coalition in an effort to restore his government.

The United Nations has been trying to resume political negotiations to end the war and, in particular, Riyadh has held informal talks with the Houthis since late September on de-escalation. This has seen a decrease in violence on a number of fronts in recent months.

On Sunday a delegation of European Union ambassadors to Yemen was in Sanaa to call for a better humanitarian approach and an immediate end to the conflict.

Hadi, who lives in Saudi Arabia, said the army should be on high alert after the attack.

The Yemen war has killed more than 100,000 people and pushed millions to the brink of starvation. (Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari; Additional reporting by Asma Alsharif and Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

