UNITED NATIONS (AP) – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned that “a wind of madness is blowing on the world”, pointing to an escalation of conflicts from Libya and Yemen to Syria and beyond .

At a large press conference, he said: “All situations are different but there is a feeling of increasing instability and hair-triggered tensions, which makes everything much more unpredictable and uncontrollable, with an increased risk of miscalculations. “

The UN chief also expressed his great frustration at the fact that the legally binding resolutions of the United Nations Security Council “are not respected before the ink is still dry”.

Guterres singled out Liby, a place where he called the warring parties’ current offensives “scandal” – soon after world powers and other key countries adopted a road map for peace in Berlin on January 19 calling respect for the arms of the UN embargo, the end of foreign interference and the steps towards a cease-fire.

The secretary-general also expressed “enormous concern” over the escalating attacks in Idlib, the last rebel-held province of Syria with a population of 3 million, and said the UN was “particularly worried “that the escalation now includes the Syrian and Tukish armies. bombarding themselves. He again called for a cessation of hostilities “before the escalation leads to a situation which then becomes completely out of control”.

Regarding Yemen, Guterres said he was very encouraged recently to see the Houthi Shiite rebels stop attacking Saudi Arabia and the Saudis, who support the internationally recognized government of the country, limiting their military actions. But unfortunately, the past few days have seen “a new escalation,” he said, adding, “We are doing everything we can to reverse this escalation, and everything we can to create the conditions for real -established political dialogue. “

The Secretary General stressed that global problems “feed on each other”.

“As economies falter, poverty remains entrenched. While the prospects for the future look bleak, populist and nationalist ethnic narratives are gaining in appeal, “he said. “As instability increases, investment dries up and development cycles slow down. When armed conflicts persist, societies reach perilous tipping points. And as governance weakens, terrorists get stronger, seizing the void. “

Guterres said that in the coming year he would press for “breaking the vicious circles of suffering and conflict and press for a wave of diplomacy for peace”.

