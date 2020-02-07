advertisement

GENEVA (AP) – The United Nations meteorological agency has said that an Argentine research base at the northern tip of Antarctica is reporting a temperature which, if confirmed, could be a record for the icy continent.

World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Clare Nullis, citing figures from the Argentine National Meteorological Service, said the Esperanza base recorded 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.9 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday – exceeding the old record 17.5 degrees reached in March 2015.

The WMO committee that relies on the Agency’s weather and climate records should now check whether the reading would constitute a new record.

“Everything we have seen so far indicates a likely legitimate record, but we will of course begin a formal assessment of the record once we have full data from the SMN and the weather surrounding the event,” said Randal, WMO rapporteur on extreme weather and climate conditions. Cerveny, referring to the acronym for the meteorological service of Argentina.

“The record seems to be probably associated (in the short term) with what we call a regional” foehn “event in the region,” said Cerveny, defining it as rapid warming of air descending a slope or a mountain.

The WMO reports that the Antarctic Peninsula, at the northwest end of the continent, near South America, is among the most rapidly warming regions on Earth – almost 3 degrees Celsius in the last half a century.

Some 87 percent of the glaciers along the west coast of the peninsula have retreated during this 50-year period, most showing “accelerated retirement” in the past 12 years, said WMO.

