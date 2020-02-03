advertisement

Pakistan’s underprivileged wicket keeper Umar Akmal could face disciplinary action after he reportedly asked a trainer where the fat was while completely exposing himself during a fitness test.

The matter has been reported to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo, they are fully aware of the incident at the National Cricket Academy and are considering possible penalties for convicting the game.

The junior Akmal, who has reportedly been frustrated after failing one of the fitness tests, is now faced with the prospect of being excluded from the country’s next national tournament.

He is said to have asked an employee, “bataye charbee kaha hain (tell me where the fat is)”.

Fitness has been a problem with the Akmal brothers for several years, since Umar failed to use the circuit board for the same reason during Mickey Arthur’s time as head coach.

This comes at a time when the PCB under the direction of the former captain Misbah-ul-Haq has promised to maintain high fitness standards not only in international but also in domestic cricket.

According to Misbah’s instructions, each provincial site must conduct fitness tests on a quarterly basis.

Umar’s older brother Kamran, who himself missed two fitness tests before failing in almost every department when he finally completed one, said the NCA incident was simply a “misunderstanding.”

Once considered promising, Umar made a century of testing debut against New Zealand in 2009 and remained a staple for several years until bad shape and fitness led him to fall back in favor of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

In 16 tests, Umar made 1003 runs with a century and six fifties. While in 121 ODIs, he has 3,194 runs with two centuries – the best 102 is not out.

In 84 T20 international matches, Akmal has completed 1690 runs with the highest score of 94 and eight half centuries.

