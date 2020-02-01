advertisement

United States defender Sam Vines (13) struck the ball in the first half of an international friendly against Costa Rica on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-1: 0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

United States striker Gyasi Zardes (9) beats Costa Rican defender Giancarlo Gonzalez (3) in the second half of an international friendly game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0 . (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

U.S. striker Ulysses Llanez (19) scored a penalty shootout against Costa Rica in the second half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

U.S. striker Gyasi Zardes wears a number twenty-four jersey to honor late Kobe Bryant while warming up an international friendly game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on February 1, 2020. The USA defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

US striker Gyasi Zardes (9) chases the ball against Costa Rican defender Keyner Brown (6) to defeated Costa in the second half of an international friendly game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020 Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter looks on to the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California in the first half of an international friendly between the U.S. and Costa Rica on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-1: 0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

US striker Ulysses Llanez (19) fights for the ball against a Costa Rican defender in the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The USA defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer) advertisement

US striker Ulysses Llanez (19) overtook Costa Rican midfielder Jelzin Tejeda (17) in the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman (5) kicks the ball against Costa Rica in the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

US striker Ulysses Llanez (19) battles Costa Rican defender Keysher Fuller (4) in the first half of an international friendly game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1: 0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



United States striker Ulysses Llanez (19) strikes the ball against Costa Rica in the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

U.S. defender Sam Vines (13) will play Costa Rica in the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

The starters of the United States national team pose for a portrait during the first half of an international friendly against Costa Rica at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0 . (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

On Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, fans held up numbers and a jersey honoring the late Kobe Bryant at the end of an international friendly between the U.S. and Costa Rica, defeating Costa Rica 1: 0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

US defender Reggie Cannon (2) looks for an open teammate against Costa Rica in the second half of an international friendly game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1 – 0th (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



A young U.S. fan will watch Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., On Saturday, February 1, 2020, during the first half of an international friendly between the U.S. and Costa Rica. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-1: 0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

USA fan watches during the first half of an international friendly between the USA and the Costa Rica Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

United States striker Gyasi Zardes (9) beats Costa Rican defender Giancarlo Gonzalez (3) in the second half of an international friendly game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0 . (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

On February 1, 2020, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, U.S. fans held up a flag in the first half of an international friendly between the United States and Costa Rica. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

A U.S. fan holds up a banner at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. On Saturday, February 1, 2020, when an international friendly between the U.S. and Costa Rica ended. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



Members of the United States national team sit during the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

US midfielder Sebastian Lletget (17) will play Costa Rica in the second half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

The starters of the United States national team pose for a portrait during the first half of an international friendly against Costa Rica at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0 . (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Defender Reggie Cannon (2) battles three defenders in the second half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

A Costa Rica fan looks at their phone during the first half of an international friendly game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



U.S. defender Chase Casper (21) will play Costa Rican midfielder Luis Diaz (2) against Costa Rica with 1 in the second half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California : 0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

A young U.S. fan eats in the first half of an international friendly game between the United States and Costa Rica on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

United States striker Paul Arriola (7) kicks the ball against Costa Rica in the second half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

United States fans cheer during the second half of an international friendly game between the United States and Costa Rica at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

A fan wearing a soccer-inspired hat is pictured in the second half of an international friendly game between the United States and Costa Rica at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



U.S. striker Paul Arriola (7) plans to play Costa Rica in the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-1: 0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

US midfielder Sebastian Lletget (17) passed a Costa Rican defender in the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

US defender Aaron Long (3) fights for the ball against Costa Rica striker Marcos Urena (21) in the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

US striker Ulysses Llanez (19) maneuvers the ball against Costa Rica in the first half of an international friendly game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0 . (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

US defender Aaron Long (3) heads the ball for a goal attempt against Costa Rica in the first half of an international friendly game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeat Costa Rica 1: 0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



Costa Rican defender Giancarlo Gonzalez (3) kicks the ball against the U.S. in the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-1: 0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

US midfielder Sebastian Lletget (17) overtook Costa Rica defender Keysher Fuller (4) in the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The USA defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman (5) retrieves the ball against Costa Rica in the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

US midfielder Brandon Aaronson (8) has maneuvered against Costa Rican defenders in the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Costa Rican goalkeeper Estaban Alvarado (1) lands on Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a parade in the first half of an international friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, against US striker Ulysses Llanez (19) defeated the United States Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



US striker Uly Llanez of Lynwood scored a penalty against Costa Rica Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer, on Saturday 1st February 2020 in a 1-0 win in a friendly game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson)

Members of the United States national team warm up with number twenty-four kits to honor the late Kobe Bryant during an international friendly game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. On Saturday, February 1, 2020, defeated Costa Rica 1 : 0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

US striker Ulysses Llanez (19) fights for the ball against a Costa Rican defender in the first half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The USA defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman (5) warms up during an international friendly between the U.S. and Costa Rica at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. On Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

U.S. fans hold purple and gold and the numbers twenty-four and twenty-eight high in the twenty-fourth minute to honor late Kobe Bryant in the first half of an international friendly game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



US striker Ulysses Llanez (19) gives the fans a heart signal after scoring a penalty against Costa Rica in the second half of an international friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1. 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

United States defender Walker Zimmerman (5) heads the ball Costa Rican striker Marcos Urena (21) in the second half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, won Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

U.S. defender Julio Araujo (20) warms up during an international friendly game between the U.S. and Costa Rica at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., On Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

A singer plays the national anthem at the start of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Ulysses Llanez, 19, struck the ball against Costa Rica in the second half of an international friendly on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The USA defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



Defender Aaron Long (3) heads the ball against Costa Rican midfielder Ulysses Segura (12) in the first half of an international friendly game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The United States defeated Costa Rica 1-0. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

CARSON – The new year opens up new opportunities for football players in the US men’s national team.

Uly Llanez celebrated his first start with the national team in Saturday’s friendly against Costa Rica. With a large group of family members and friends among the 9,172 participants at Dignity Health Sports Park, he scored the winning goal to lead the United States to a 1-1 draw. Win 0.

Reggie Cannon was knocked down by Costa Rican defender David Guzman in the 49th minute for a penalty.

US coach Gregg Berhalter said he hadn’t used anyone to take penalties before the game, but Paul Arriola usually took him with him during the training camp.

The 18-year-old Llanez had other plans.

“In the locker room, he (Arriola) came up to me and said,” Next time I’ll shoot the PK, “said Llanez.” He said, ‘I saw you go to the ball.’ Ball, I wanted it and said, ‘I really want it and I feel like I’m going to score this goal.’ ”

Aside from the goal, Llanez, who comes from Lynwood, made the perfect debut. He started the game on the left wing and kept going over the wings and into dangerous positions.

“At Uly you see a guy, it’s typical that he got the penalty because that’s the type of player he is,” said Berhalter. “He plays with confidence and I think you saw it at the start of the game, you saw no nerves, he goes to boys (one on one), he comes into good rooms, he runs behind the line. Really good Combination of things he did in the game. ”

Llanez made it his business not to tell his parents that he would start on Saturday. During the pre-game introductions, the ovation for his name was the loudest for any US player.

“It was something I was happy about,” he said when he received the message from Berhalter that he was on the grid. “I didn’t tell my parents because I wanted to be surprised. All the time I told my father that I would hopefully come in at half time … I played around with their heads a bit.

“Gregg gave me the start and he believed in me and I felt like I had shown them that I could be in more camps with him.”

Llanez dreamed of playing in front of his family and friends in the Dignity Health Sports Park one day. It was referred to as the StubHub Center when he joined the Galaxy Academy in 2015.

He made his professional debut in 2017 with Galaxy II, but in April he signed a professional contract with VfL Wolfsburg in Germany.

“My main focus is on Europe,” he said. “After this camp, I feel like I have a chance to become something big. I just focus on my soccer ball. ”

The lineup and the camp gave a good insight into the future of the US national team on the way to a big year 2020. The average age of the starting eleven was 23 years. Seven players – Llanez, Brenden Aaronson, Jesus Ferreira, Sam Vines, Mark McKenzie, Brandon Servania and Chase Gasper – debuted.

“It is a great honor to be part of this program and they will always remember their first game,” said Berhalter. “We knew in the camp, we trained for four weeks and we knew the age of our boys and we knew the skills of our boys and it was nice to see them grow throughout the month.

“We felt very comfortable that they will be able to today based on what we have seen in the past four weeks.”

For Llanez, he said that he had given his mother his jersey and that he would also give the ball to his parents.

“Having my family here and scoring in front of them has made my life enjoyable and I want to continue to do so,” he said.

Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget and LAFC defender Walker Zimmerman both walked 90 minutes for US Galaxy defender Giancarlo Gonzalez and 90 minutes for Costa Rica.

advertisement