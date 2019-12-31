advertisement

The long, long list of tourist experiences got a little shorter in 2019.

Whether out of anger, worry or sudden, shocking loss, these are the places and experiences the world had to say goodbye to this year.

While some will hopefully return someday, others will be gone for good.

advertisement

THE ULURU CLIMBING CLIMB

media_cameraWe can still enjoy Uluru. We just can’t climb it.

Climbing Uluru has been one of the most popular travel activities for decades, attracting millions of tourists around the world to the Australian Red Center. In October, climbing was finally banned for the traditional landowners of Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park for cultural, spiritual, security and environmental reasons.

After an interesting day when large crowds were looking for the last chance to climb the Uluru – and strong winds temporarily disrupted their plans – the rangers of Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park closed the Uluru climb on October 26th.

Even if tourists can no longer climb the Uluru, they can still visit the legendary rock and take a closer look.

NOTRE DAME

media_camera One of the most famous buildings in the world went up in flames in 2019. Picture: Geoffroy van der Hasselt / AFP

In April, the world watched in horror as a catastrophic fire flooded the precious Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, destroyed priceless artifacts, overturned its iconic tower, and the building erupted.

The 850-year-old Gothic cathedral on the banks of the Seine was one of the main tourist attractions in the French capital.

Within a few days of the fire, a global community promised to donate more than 700 million euros (A1.1 billion US dollars) to rebuild Notre Dame.

Notre Dame will not be gone forever – France has set itself the goal of rebuilding it within five years. However, it is not clear whether this ambitious goal will be achieved.

TIBET’S EVEREST BASE CAMP

media_cameraEverest Base Camp in Tibet is now only for climbers.

While the climb to the base camp on the Nepalese side of Mount Everest is a two-week trip, the Tibetan side, which is controlled by the Chinese government, has long been accessible by car, making it a popular place for tourists.

But in February, the Chinese government closed the Tibetan base camp for everyone except those with climbing permits.

Decisive for the decision was the increasing problem that waste from tourists was disposed of on site.

Now visitors have to get a climbing permit, otherwise they can only drive to a monastery just below the base camp at 5200 m altitude, the BBC reported.

BLOEMENMARKT IN AMSTERDAM

media_cameraThe last florist has closed on Amsterdam’s Bloemenmarkt. Image: iStock

Amsterdam’s floating flower market or Bloemenmarkt has been a particularly beautiful festival in the Dutch capital since 1862.

The only floating flower market in the world that operates on the Singel Canal in the heart of the city.

But in April the last authentic florist on the Bloemenmarkt closed the shop and closed the entire flower market. He blamed the rapid rise of tourism in Amsterdam.

“I’ve had enough of all the tourists who are ruining my trade,” he told the Dutch newspaper Trouw. “If you are here with a group, I can no longer serve my own customers.”

Now souvenirs and plastic tulips are flogged at the stalls and not the actual business anymore.

BAY OF THE ISLANDS

media_cameraDolphin swimming is no longer permitted in the Bay of Islands in New Zealand.

In August, New Zealand discontinued the popular “Bottlenose Dolphin” attraction in the Bay of Islands off the west coast of the North Island because tourists love the animals “too much”.

The New Zealand Department of Nature Conservation indicated that the bottlenose dolphin population in the region has declined by 66 percent since 1990 and the 75 percent calf mortality rate has been the highest internationally.

Given these worrying numbers, it was said that it would cease all dolphin swimming operations for three years. Dolphin watching boat tours have been reduced to morning and early afternoon sessions and reduced from 30 to 20 minutes.

FAROE ISLANDS

media_cameraThe Faroe Islands need time to recover.

They are famous for adorable puffins and spectacular landscapes, but the Faroe Islands – a

popular island chain between Iceland and Norway – will be decommissioned in 2020 due to maintenance work.

It was decided to decommission the islands for part of 2020 in order to protect the ecosystem from the multitude of visitors who travel to the region every year.

However, there is one more way that people can reach the islands during the decommissioning period: if you plan to visit between April 15th and 17th, you will have to voluntarily take the time to enter the islands.

KOMODO ISLAND

media_cameraMany tourists can no longer afford to visit Komodo. Image: iStock

Komodo Island is on this list because while it is not closing, it is practically forbidden to anyone except the very rich.

The island, one of the most famous in Indonesia and home to more than 2000 Komodo dragons, attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year.

However, after originally announcing the island’s closure to tourists from 2020, the Indonesian government backed off in October and announced a massive fee for anyone wishing to visit the island.

According to the Department of the Environment, the new membership system will increase efforts to protect the dragons at a cost of $ 1,000 per person.

Originally published as Tourist Hot Spots, we lost in 2019

advertisement