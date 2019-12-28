advertisement

ULSTER 35 (Attempts: A O’Connor, B Burns, R Baloucoune, R Herring, N Timoney. Disadvantages: J Cooney 4, B Johnston) CONNACHT 3 (Pen: C Fitzgerald)

As expected, Ulster returned to victories ahead of Kingspan believers and broadened his unbeaten home record to 18 games when he made five attempts to score a bonus point win over Connacht.

advertisement

Attempts by Alan O’Connor, Billy Burns, Robert Baloucoune, Rob Herring and Nick Timoney wiped Connacht aside with all the converted results, four of John Cooney and Timoney’s late attempt by Bill Johnston in one night that the Andy Friends team should forget.

The result meant that Dan McFarland’s team have been unbeaten in Kingspan for 18 games in Belfast. Quite an achievement and the feeling is that more will come.

Ulster led the break 14-3 after taking the risk with goals from O’Connor and Burns, while Connacht had two goals with Caolin Blade and substitute Stephen Fitzgerald.

The Friend team’s failure to take the risk or convert pressure into points when they were on the front leg in the first half cost a lot of money so Ulster kept their line intact, regrouped, and then defeated them with Will Addison who looked particularly sharp.

The last game of the year brought Connacht more hope to Belfast than the expectation that they could beat Ulster in the two regular games last season. The Kingspan result of course ended up being almost 60 injured years when it came to playing in the north of Belfast border.

The friend’s team looked somewhat undervalued without having to put Quinn Roux on an injury list, which included Kieran Marmion and Jarrad Butler. Matt Healy then pulled away from the wing with Kyle Godwin before kick-off.

The game started with viewers struggling with John Cooney’s initial high kicks, and when Addison pulled Conor Fitzgerald’s kick back to the chip after his return from the suspension and Robert Baloucoune dropped from the right wing, it looked like it was one long evening for him Connacht.

Merely the fact that Addison’s offload had advanced to Baloucoune prevented Connacht from giving up after almost four minutes.

Connacht got into the game after Marty Moore pinged in the ninth minute for not releasing. Dave Heffernan’s break from a subsequent driving maneuver had apparently resulted in an attempt after Blade hurried to be stopped by Baloucoune and Marcell Coetzee, BUT they had to settle for a Conor Fitzgerald penalty three minutes later.

Then Ulster came to life and when Blade was punished for killing the ball, the northern province went to the corner. They threw Kieran Treadwell for a long time and although Joe Maksymiw got up in front of Ulster Castle, the ball was not cleared, which allowed O’Connor to plunge in on a gentle attempt.

Cooney converted and Ulster were four points ahead without really settling into the game.

The home team once again benefited from another free kick where Tiernan O’Halloran was unable to collect. You got it right and Baloucoune got back on his feet before connecting with Sean Reidy, who fed Billy Burns.

The first half didn’t seem to make it, but somehow he managed to get O’Halloran’s turn despite a handball, which couldn’t stop him. Cooney was converted, but Ulster lost Coetzee worryingly after former Kingspan player Paddy McCallister apparently hit without weapons.

Shortly thereafter, Connacht saw McCallister and Finlay Bealham leave the action, and yet they were the ones who ended halfway down the Ulster area.

However, they again failed to count and came away with nothing from over 30 phases near Ulster’s line, Rob Hering’s sin, because he apparently did not roll away and Stephen Fitzgerald could not cross-kick Conor Fitzgerald.

They had their third attempt four minutes before the end of the second half when Addison’s half-time allowed Cooney to feed Timoney, whose quick pass to Baloucoune overran the winger. Cooney’s conversion came to 21-3 when Herring trotted back, which meant Ulster won sin binning 7-0.

It seemed to be a decisive blow for Connacht, and it was no surprise that Herring’s bonus score was scored soon after after Treadwell got a penalty for the corner before the Ulster skipper detached to break up.

Cooney did the necessary for his fourth conversion of four and Ulster now led with 28: 3.

The Connacht replacement hooker Shane Delahunt had no sin to complain about 20 minutes before the end, and although Ulster didn’t score, the guests still had 14 minutes to go in the field four minutes before the end, and Bill Johnston transformed them.

ULSTER: W. Addison, R. Baloucoune, L. Marshall, S. McCloskey, L. Ludik, B. Burns, J. Cooney; J. McGrath, R. Herring (Capt.), M. Moore, A. O’Connor, K. Treadwell, M. Rea, S. Reidy, M. Coetzee. Replacement: N Timoney for Coetzee 22 minutes, C Gilroy for Ludik 27 minutes, A McBurney for Gilroy 36-46 minutes, Gilroy for McBurney 46 minutes, K McCall for McGrath and T O’Toole for Moore both 50 minutes, D O’Connor for Treadwell 59 minutes, B Johnston for burns 61 minutes, a McBurney for herring 64 minutes, D Shanahan for Cooney 69 minutes. Penalty Box: R herring 38 min

CONNACHT: T. O’Halloran, J. Porch, T. Daly, P. Robb, K. Godwin, C. Fitzgerald, C. Blade (capt); P. McAllister, D. Heffernan, F. Bealham, U. Dillane, J. Maksymiw, E. McKeon, P. Boyle, R. Copeland. Replacement: D Buckley for McAllister and D Robertson McCoy for Bealham, both 28 minutes, S Fitzgerald for Robb, 38 minutes, E Masterson for McKeon, 45 minutes, S Kerins for Blade, 47 minutes, S Delahunt for Heffernan, 51 minutes, D Horwitz for O’Halloran and N Murray for Dillane, both 63 minutes, D Heffernan for Copeland 64-74 minutes, Delahunt for Heffernan 74 minutes. Penalty Box: S Delahunt 64 minutes

Referee: S Gallagher (IRFU).

advertisement