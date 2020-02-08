advertisement

An eccentric Leicester property dubbed “the UK’s smallest detached house” is up for sale again.

Rose Cottage, at Goldhill Road, Knighton, is on the market although it was not purchased until September of last year.

The two-bedroom detached house is only 13 feet wide and 26 feet high and covers 338 square feet on two floors.

The house will be auctioned later this month and has a guide price of £ 135,000 more.

Rose Cottage, built in 1900, was bought in September for £ 155,000 on behalf of a London-based real estate investor who wanted the house to be renovated and then sold “for a quick profit”.

The average property price in Knighton is just over £ 194,100.

Bedroom

(Image: SDL Auctions)

A description on the seller’s website SDL Auctions indicates that the house has recently undergone a major renovation program and requires only finishing work.

The list describes the property as “in one of the most desirable locations in Leicester, close to superb schools, parks and amenities”.

The garden has also been renovated

(Image: SDL Auctions)

Carl Finch, senior appraiser at SDL Auctions, told LeicestershireLive: “We are delighted to offer 15 Goldhill Road again during our auction this month.

“The buyer of this property is from London and has not yet had time to complete the work. They have other projects closer to home so they have decided to resell it.”

The bathroom

(Image: SDL Auctions)

The house is 21 square feet smaller than a Sheffield property that was touted as the UK’s smallest detached house in 2014.

He is slated to go under the hammer at King Power Stadium on Tuesday February 11.

