LONDONR – British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Sunday that he had raised concerns with his Cypriot counterpart over the treatment of a British woman found guilty by a court in Cyprus of lying about being gang-raped by a group of young people. Israeli.

Last month a district court ruled that the woman, aged 19 at the time, had lied about being sexually assaulted by 12 Israeli teenagers at the Ayia Napa vacation resort in July. She will be sentenced Jan. 7 and sentenced to up to one year in prison.

“There are clear questions about due process and fair trial safeguards applied in this case; I have raised them with my opposite Cypriot number,” Raab told Sky News. In a separate interview with the BBC he said he had “very serious concerns” about its treatment.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested after she dropped a charge that the teens had raped her in a hotel room.

She alleged that she had her charge pressured by the police during ongoing interrogation without a lawyer present. Prosecutors and the court rejected this reasoning.

“My first priority and I think the first priority of the family will be to see this young woman released, to come home safe and sound in this country to allow her to recover,” Raab said .

Raab also said he had also spoken to the woman’s mother, who has called on vacationers to boycott Cyprus. Britain accounted for a third of the 3.9 million tourists who visited Cyprus in 2018.

Asked by the BBC if he would advise the British not to go to Cyprus if the woman was imprisoned, Raab said: “We always keep our travel tips in review.”

“We have recorded our concerns in clear terms. Equally, Cypriots are all sensitive about political interference in that case, so we will encourage them to do the right things the right way, “he said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

