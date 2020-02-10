advertisement

A young girl was arrested after allegedly shooting a shooting instructor after arguing with her boyfriend.

18-year-old Veronika Motorina was accused of killing 64-year-old Igor Smolyaninov at a shooting range in the Ukrainian city of Poltava.

The police arrived at the scene on Friday, February 7, after an instructor was shot after a phone call.

The local Motorina media report went to Object 7.62’s shooting range to cool off and relax after arguing with her boyfriend, who she allegedly accused of cheating on her.

The teenager is said to have been to the shooting range many times, and on Friday she practiced shooting with a Glock pistol before switching to an AK-74 assault rifle.

Later, Motorina apparently asked Smolyaninov for a Margolin pistol, which the instructor was obliged to do, presumably because he thought the teenager just wanted to practice with a different weapon.

Instead of continuing to shoot targets, Motorina reportedly pointed the gun at the instructor and shot him in the head and heart before throwing her gun away and fleeing the scene.

Other members of the shooting range, the authorities and paramedics, arrived at the shooting range, but by that time Smolyaninov was already dead.

A forensic investigation revealed that the instructor had died on the spot.

A press release from the Ukrainian National Police said an investigation team had blamed the 18-year-old visitor for the fatal injuries. About an hour after the shooting, Motorina was arrested and detained.

The teenager was suspected of premeditated murder; a crime that is sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison.

The police opened a murder case and Motorina was sent to a detention center for two months while the investigation was ongoing.

Police spokesman Yury Sulaev said of the case, according to Mail Online:

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the victim, but he died on the spot after suffering severe gunshot wounds.

The police have enough evidence to charge the 18-year-old suspect of the premeditated murder.

The suspect is currently being interrogated by investigators.

At a court hearing on Saturday, Motorina reportedly told local media that she “didn’t want [Smolyaninov] to die.” Her friend told the police that Motorina was “emotionally unstable and regularly expressed a desire to kill someone.”

