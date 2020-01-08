advertisement

(AP Photos / Mohammad Nasiri) Debris can be seen in a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday January 8, 2020. A Ukrainian plane that carried at least 170 people shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport on Wednesday crashed and killed everything on board, state television reported.

(AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi) Rescue team when a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the Iranian capital Tehran, Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A Ukrainian plane with 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport kills everyone on board ,

(AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi) A rescue worker searches the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday January 8, 2020. A Ukrainian plane with 176 people crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport on Wednesday, killing everyone on board.

SHAHEDSHAHR, Iran (AP) – A Ukrainian passenger jet that carried 176 people crashed on Wednesday just minutes after it took off from the Iranian capital’s main airport. He turned farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields with burning rubble and killed everyone on board.

The Ukraine International Airlines crash occurred hours after Iran launched a rocket attack on Iraqi bases with U.S. soldiers, but Iranian officials said they suspected that a mechanical problem was causing the three-and-a-half-year-old Boeing 737-800 plane to crash brought. Ukrainian officials initially agreed, but later withdrew and refused to offer a reason during the ongoing investigation.

The aircraft carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different nations. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians were on board – two passengers and nine crew members were Ukrainian nationals. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals, he said.

Official airlines said most passengers were on their way to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, to go to other destinations. Kyiv Boryspil airport staff told The Associated Press that the passengers on this flight are typically Iranian students who return to Ukraine after the winter vacation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expresses his condolences to the families of the victims. His office said that he had canceled his visit to Oman and is returning to Kiev because of the crash. The country’s prime minister, Oleksiy Honcharuk, confirmed the death toll.

“It is our job to determine the cause of the Boeing crash and to provide the families of the victims with the necessary help,” said parliament spokesman Dmytro Razumkov in a Facebook statement.

The crash shocked Canada. Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne called it tragic news and said Wednesday that Canada’s hearts were with the families of the victims, including many Canadians.

Ukraine International Airlines announced that it has suspended flights to Tehran indefinitely after the crash. “It was one of the best planes we had with an amazing, reliable crew,” said Yevhen Dykhne, president of Ukraine International Airlines, at an after-the-fact meeting.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy ordered a comprehensive inspection of all civil aircraft in the country, “regardless of the conclusions about the crash in Iran.”

The departure from Imam Khomeini International Airport was almost an hour late. It took off westward, but never made it over 8,000 feet in the air, according to the flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

It remains unclear what happened. Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Road and Transport, said it appeared that a fire had hit one of his engines. The plane’s pilot then lost control of the plane and crashed it into the ground, according to state news agency IRNA.

Hassan Razaeifar, head of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee, said the pilot appeared unable to communicate with air traffic controllers in Tehran in the final moments of the flight. He did not go into detail about it. The authorities later said they found the plane’s “black boxes”, which record conversations in the cockpit and instrument data.

The Ukrainian authorities have offered to help investigate the plane crash. “We are preparing a group of specialists to help find and investigate the cause of the crash,” said Honcharuk.

The plane, which was loaded with fuel for its 2,300-kilometer flight, landed near the city of Shahedshahr on the outskirts of Tehran on farmland. Videos taken immediately after the crash illuminate the dark fields before sunrise.

Local resident Din Mohammad Qassemi said he had followed the news of the Iranian missile attack on the U.S. military in Iraq to avenge the murder of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani when he heard the crash.

“I heard a massive explosion and all the houses started to tremble. There was fire everywhere, ”he told the AP. “At first I thought (the Americans) hit rockets here and went into the basement as a shelter. After a while I went out and saw that an airplane crashed there. Body parts lay everywhere. “

AP journalists who reached the crash site saw a wide field of debris scattered across farmland. The dead lay between broken parts of the plane. Her possessions, an electric toothbrush covered with comics, a soft toy, luggage and electronics, were all over the place.

Rescuers in masks screamed over the noise of helicopters hovering as they worked. They quickly realized that there would be no survivors.

“The only thing the pilot managed to do was direct the plane to a nearby soccer field instead of a residential area over there,” said Aref Geravand. “It crashed near the field and into a water channel.”

The Boeing 737-800 is a widely used twin-engine single-jet aircraft that is used for short and medium-haul flights. Thousands of the aircraft are used by airlines around the world.

It was launched in the late 1990s and is older than the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been on the ground for almost ten months after two fatal accidents. Boeing built the plane, which crashed on Wednesday in 2016 and was last routinely serviced on Monday, Ukraine International Airlines said.

A number of 737-800 aircraft have been involved in fatal accidents over the years.

In March 2016, a FlyDubai 737-800 from Dubai crashed while trying to land at Rostov-on-Don Russian Airport. 62 people were killed on board. Another 737-800 flight from Dubai operated by Air India Express crashed in May 2010 while trying to land in Mangalore, India, killing more than 150 people on board.

Such 737-800s have been the subject of inspections since last year after airlines reported tears in a part that holds wings attached to the fuselage.

Boeing announced in October that airlines around the world had inspected 810 aircraft under the orders of the United States security regulators. Of these, 38 aircraft – or 5% – should have been repaired, Boeing said at the time. It is not uncommon for regulators to request inspections of a specific component or area for aircraft that have been in operation for a long time.

“This is a tragic event and our righteous thoughts are with the crew, passengers and their families,” said Boeing Co. of Chicago. “We are in contact with our airline customers and are by their side in this difficult time. We are ready to support you in every way. “

Like other airline manufacturers, Boeing usually helps with crash investigations. However, these efforts in this case could be hampered by the U.S. sanction campaign against Iran, as President Donald Trump unilaterally resigned from Tehran’s nuclear deal with the world powers in May 2018.

Both Airbus and Boeing were willing to sell billions of dollars of aircraft to Iran as part of the deal, which resulted in Tehran restricting uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. But Trump’s decision stopped the sale.

The Iranian passenger aircraft fleet is getting on in years due to decades of international sanctions. In recent years, air accidents have occurred regularly for domestic airlines, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people.

