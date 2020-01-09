advertisement

Rocket attacks or terrorism are currently being investigated as possible causes of Ukrainian Airlines’ plane crash in Iran, which killed all 176 people on board.

U.S. officials say they are confident that Ukrainian Flight 752 was shot down by Iran after the satellite discovered infrared blips from two rocket launches, probably SA-15s, that followed another explosion, Newsweek reports. The publication cites its sources as a Pentagon official, senior US intelligence officer and Iraqi intelligence officer. The US authorities have reportedly informed Newsweek that the Pentagon has classified the incident as accidental.

Donald Trump suspected that the recent plane crash in Iran was not based on mechanical problems, suggesting that “someone on the other side could have made a mistake”.

advertisement

When asked at an event at the White House what he thought happened to the plane, the US president said, “Well, I have my suspicions.”

“I don’t want to say that because other people suspect it,” Trump said. “On the other hand, someone could have made a mistake… not our system. It has nothing to do with us.

“It was flying in a pretty rough area. You could have made a mistake. Some people say that it was mechanical. I personally don’t think that’s a question at all. “

When asked if he thought it was accidentally knocked down, Mr. Trump said, “I don’t know. I really don’t know … it’s up to them. At some point, they’ll release the black box.”

“Ideally, they would give it to Boeing,” he said, but it would also be okay to give it to France or another country.

“Something very terrible has happened, very devastating,” he concluded.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, said today that investigators have been following up unconfirmed reports that fragments of a Russian surface-to-surface missile have been found – a system used by Iran where the plane landed. He did not rule out a number of other possibilities for the disaster.

Ukraine was negotiating with Iran to allow investigators to search the crash site near Tehran for possible missile fragments, he told Censor.net, a Ukrainian news agency.

The possibilities of a terrorist attack, a collision with an object in the air such as a drone and an engine explosion were also investigated as possible causes of the crash, Danilov said on his Facebook page.

media_cameraRescue employees search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran on January 8, 2020 Airport in the Iranian capital Tehran in the early morning hours on January 8, 2020, with everyone on board were killed. Picture: AFP.

The plane crashed in an attempt to launch on the outskirts of Tehran on Wednesday after Iran launched a rocket attack on the U.S. armed forces. Flaming debris and passenger items were spread across farmland and all killed on board.

The Iranian military denied any suspicion that the aircraft had been blown up by a missile, and the Iranian aviation authorities said they suspected a mechanical problem that had caused the three-year Boeing 737 to crash. The Ukrainian officials initially agreed, but later withdrew and refused, citing an ongoing investigation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a visit to Oman to return to Kiev, saying a team of Ukrainian experts will travel to Tehran to investigate the crash.

“Our priority is to find the truth and all those responsible for the tragedy,” he wrote in a Facebook statement.

The largest airlines in the world diverted flights through the Middle East on Wednesday to prevent the threat of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. The US Aviation Authority has blocked American flights from certain Persian Gulf airspaces and warns of the “possibility of miscalculation or misidentification” of civil aircraft.

media_cameraA children’s shoe is shown at the scene of the accident. Photo: Borna Ghassemi / ISNA / AFP.media_cameraAs a colleague of one of the flight crew members of the Ukrainian aircraft 737-800 that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, she lights candles on a memorial inside Borispil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, in January 8 , 2020. Picture: AP / Efrem Lukatsky.

The departure from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran was almost an hour late. According to data from the flight tracking website FlightRadar24, a crash of over 8,000 feet occurred just a few minutes after the launch.

Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Road and Transport, said a fire broke out in one of its engines and the pilot had lost control of the aircraft, the state-run news agency IRNA said. The news report did not explain how the Iranian authorities knew this.

The pilot was apparently unable to communicate with air traffic controllers in Tehran in the final moments of the flight, said Hassan Razaeifar, head of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee. He did not go into detail about it.

Ukraine International Airlines President Yevhen Dykhne said the plane was “one of the best planes we had with an amazing, reliable crew.” In a statement, the airline went on to say, “Given the crew’s experience, the likelihood of errors is minimal. We don’t even think of such an opportunity.” General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, was quoted by the semi-official Fars news agency, the plane had been crashed by a rocket.

“The rumors about the plane are completely wrong and no military or political expert has confirmed it,” he said. He said the rumors were “psychological warfare” against the government’s opponents.

The authorities said they had found the aircraft’s black boxes, in which conversations in the cockpit and instrument data were recorded. However, it was not immediately clear how much access the Iranians would give to the information.

Aviation experts were skeptical about Iran’s initial claim that the plane had crashed due to a mechanical problem.

“I don’t understand how they would have known it so quickly,” said John Hansman, an aviation professor at MIT. “You didn’t have time to look at the flight data recorder. You probably hadn’t had time to examine the physical debris of the engines. How do you know that this is a mechanical problem compared to a surface-to-air missile in the engine? “Many aircraft have systems that provide the airline with large amounts of technical information, including potential problems with the engine or other important systems, and the manufacturer, but it was unclear whether Ukraine International had paid to automatically download this information during a flight , or how much data would tell from such a short flight.

A Boeing spokesman declined to say whether the company received any information about the jet during its unfortunate flight.

In 1988, a U.S. Navy cruiser mistakenly shot down an Iranian passenger jet over the Persian Gulf and killed 290 people. Earlier this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani referred to this episode when he responded to President Donald Trump’s threat to attack 52 targets in Iran.

“Those referring to number 52 should also remember number 290,” tweeted Mr. Rouhani. “Never threaten the Iranian nation.”

media_cameraRescue teams recover a body after a Ukrainian plane with 176 passengers crashed in the Iranian capital Tehran near Imam Khomeini Airport. Picture: AFP.

Din Mohammad Qassemi said he heard the news of the Iranian missile attack on US troops in Iraq in revenge for the murder of General Qassem Soleimani when he heard the crash.

“I heard a massive explosion and all the houses started to tremble. There was fire everywhere, ‘he said. “At first I thought (the Americans) hit rockets here and went into the basement as a shelter. After a while I went out and saw that an airplane crashed there. Body parts lay everywhere. “The crash left a vast field of debris scattered across the farmland, and the dead lay between the pieces of the broken plane. Their possessions, including an electric toothbrush covered with cartoon films, a soft toy, luggage and electronics, were scattered all over the place.

Rescuers in masks screamed over the noise of helicopters hovering. They quickly realized that there would be no survivors.

This was the first fatal crash of Ukraine International Airlines, which started flying in 1992, according to the Aviation Safety Network, which tracks accidents.

IDENTIFIED VICTIMS

A Canadian wedding party, doctors, students and children are said to have been on board a doomed flight that carried 176 people when it crashed in Iran.

The Ukraine International Airlines jet, with 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, was on its way to the Ukrainian capital Kiev when the local time of the accident broke on Tuesday. There were no survivors.

media_cameraNewlyweds Pouneh Gorji (25) and Arash Pourzarabi (26) were doomed to fail on the flight, according to friends.

At Kiev airport yesterday, disturbed relatives were pictured waiting for the message from their loved ones to land on the plane.

A woman fought back tears while a man crouched on the floor and covered his face: the sun reports.

According to official figures, the manifesto included 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians.

According to the country’s foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko, nine of the Ukrainians killed were crew members. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals, he said. There were several teenagers and children among the dead, some of whom were only one or two years old.

Many of the other passengers were probably international students studying at Canadian universities. They made their way back to Toronto via Kiev after spending the winter break with their family.

Former President of the Iranian Heritage Society in Edmonton, Payman Parseyan, tweeted that the other Canadian victims included 27 people from Edmonton, Alberta.

This number included the newly married couple Pouneh Gorji (25) and Arash Pourzarabi (26) as well as some of their family members and friends.

According to the Edmonton Journal, the group had traveled to Iran to attend the wedding of Mr. Gorji and Ms. Pourzarabi, both of whom were computer science students at the University of Alberta. The wedding party returned home when the plane crashed.

A “good friend” of the couple, Azfar Rizvi, described the incident as “devastating”.

“They actually got married in Iran last week and were returning to Edmonton,” Rizvi wrote on Facebook.

“Both Pouneh and Arash worked at the University of Alberta and have been involved in significant work in the field of artificial intelligence and deep learning.

“You would have come to my AI Summit in New York later this year.”

The newlywed couple studied at the same technical university in Tehran, Rizvi added.

“Sometimes we forget how little control we have over our own lives,” she said.

“I was on the same UIA flight a few weeks ago, that could have been me.”

In honor of the Edmonton and Canadians who were among the 176 passengers and crew who died in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, the High Level Bridge will be illuminated red and white this evening through Friday. pic.twitter.com/fACfnbVmhU

– City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) January 8, 2020

The Iranian news agency ISNA reported that Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand – both professors of engineering at the University of Alberta – were on the run with their two young daughters Daria (14) and Dorina (9).

Parisa Eghbalian had traveled to Iran with her nine-year-old daughter from Toronto about two weeks ago to attend her sister’s engagement party. They were on their way home when the plane crashed with them. Her husband Hamed, who had stayed behind, told Bloomberg that he had spent last night preparing her house for a return that had not happened.

“I did everything. I cleaned up the house, all I had to do was stop vacuuming and show some flowers and go to the airport,” he told the publication.

“And then I got the terrible news.”

The three British nationals on board the flight were identified as Mohammed Reza Kadkhoda Zadeh, who had a dry cleaner, BP engineer Sam Zokaei and PhD student and engineer Saeed Tahmasebi.

media_cameraPedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand – both professors of engineering at the University of Alberta – died together with their two young daughters Daria (14) and Dorina (9). media_cameraParisa Eghbalian and daughter Reera died in the crash. Source: Hamed Esmaeilionmedia_cameraBrits Mohammed Reza Kadkhoda Zadeh, Sam Zokaei and Saeed Tahmasebi were all on board

In Canada, where the crash was one of the worst fatalities for Canadians in an aircraft disaster, the flag above the Ottawa parliament was lowered to half the height, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country was “shocked and sad.”

He promised that the government would work “to ensure that the crash is thoroughly investigated and that Canadians’ questions are answered.”

– With wires

megan.palin@news.com.au | @ Megan_Palin

Originally published as a doomed plane and incorrectly shot.

advertisement