TEHRAN, Iran – All 176 people aboard a flight to the Ukrainian capital Kiev were killed when the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran International Airport, Iran’s press TV reported.

The Boeing 737 jet, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, left early Wednesday morning with 167 passengers and nine crew members on board.

Previous reports from Iranian state media had said that 180 people were on board flight PS752.

Eighty-two Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians died in the crash, according to a tweet from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

There were also 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals, he said.

Thirteen former students from the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, were among those killed, according to a tweet from the university.

The Ukrainian embassy in Tehran replaced its earlier statement that terrorism or rocket attacks were excluded as the causes of the plane crash.

“Information about the causes of the aircraft accident is being clarified by the committee,” it said.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported earlier that the crash was due to technical issues. Iran’s civil aviation authority said it had started an investigation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook message that he would cancel the remainder of his current trip to Oman and return to Kiev due to the crash. “My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all passengers and crew,” said Zelensky.

Emergency services were sent to the crash site, but could not help because the area was on fire, said Pirhossein Koulivand, the head of Iran’s emergency medical services. Koulivand told the state-run media outlet IRINN that the crash site is between the cities of Parand and Shahriar.

Flight-tracking service FlightRadar 24 said in a tweet that the jet had been in service for about three and a half years. FlightRadar 24 data suggests that the crash could have happened as soon as two minutes after takeoff.

Ukraine International Airlines declined to comment on the cause of the crash.

Airline president Yevhenii Dykhne said, however, that Tehran airport is ‘not a simple airport’.

A pilot requires ‘several years’ training at the airport, Dyknhe said, during a press conference in Kiev.

“It is impossible that mistakes were made by the crew,” he said.

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder of the aircraft, commonly known as black boxes, have been found, reported Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, referring to the prosecutor in Tehran.

They can provide crucial evidence about what happened to the plane that led to the crash.

A Boeing spokesperson told CNN that they are “aware of media reports from Iran, and we are collecting more information.”

The crash takes place just a few days before the company’s new CEO, David Calhoun, will formally take over. Calhoun replaces Dennis Muilenburg, who was driven out in December after the disastrous year of Boeing.

The American aviation giant is still faltering after the aftermath of two 737 Max crashes, killing 346 people. The Max has been globally grounded since March and the company is struggling with delays and other problems in its attempt to get the planes up and running again.

