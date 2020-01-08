advertisement

DUBAI / KIEV – A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board.

Airlines Boeing 737-800, International Air Airlines, on a route to Kiev and carrying mainly Iranian and Iranian-Canadians, crashed hours after Iran fired rockets at bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq. The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

Sparks and debris, including shoes and clothes, were scattered across a field southwest of the Iranian capital, where rescue workers in masks for their faces laid out a series of body bags.

Among the victims were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, Ukrainian authorities said. The Tehran-Toronto route through Kiev was a popular one for Canadians of Iranian descent who visited Iran in the absence of direct flights, and carried many students and academics home from vacation.

The victims included a newlywed couple who had gone to Iran to marry. Arash Pourzarabi, 26, and Pouneh Gourji, 25, were computer science students at the University of Alberta. Four members of their wedding were also on board.

At the main Kiev airport, candles and flowers were placed next to photos of the late Ukrainian crew members. Kateryna Gaponenko, who had married pilot Volodymyr Gaponenko, told the local 1 + 1 channel that she had prayed with her husband before the flight not to fly to Tehran.

It was the first fatal crash of Kyiv-based International Airlines Ukraine, and the carrier said it was doing everything possible to establish the cause.

It comes at a difficult time for the Boeing Co planner, which destroyed its 737 MAX fleet after two collisions last year. The 737-800 is one of the most-flown models in the world with a good safety record and has no software feature implicated in the 737 MAX collisions.

“We are in touch with our airline customers and stand by them in this difficult time. We are ready to assist in any way necessary,” the producer said in a statement. Boeing shares fell 1.4% on Wednesday.

Ukraine will send a team of experts to Iran later Wednesday to investigate the clash, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in the Ukrainian capital. He said he had instructed the Ukrainian prosecutor general to start criminal proceedings, without specifying who he would involve.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada “will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure this clash is fully investigated” and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States is calling for full co-operation with any investigation into the cause of the collision.

According to international rules, the responsibility for investigating the collision lies with Iran. Iranian state television said both the sound of the plane’s black box and the data recorders had been recovered.

The semi-official Mehr news agency quoted the head of Iran’s civil aviation organization as saying it was not clear in which country Iran would send the black boxes to analyze the data, but would not give it to Boeing.

VIDEO AMATEUR

The plane that crashed was a three-year-old Boeing 737-800NG. The last scheduled maintenance was on January 6, Ukraine International Airlines said.

An amateur video, directed by Iranian news agencies and apparently of the plane crashing, showed a descending flash in a dark sky. She was accompanied by comments that the plane was “on fire” and then a brighter flash as it appeared to hit the ground. Reuters could not substantiate the footage.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran had fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation for a US drone strike last week that killed an Iranian military commander.

Some airlines canceled flights to Iran and Iraq and redirected others away from the two countries’ airspace following rocket attacks. The European Aviation Safety Agency recommended that commercial flights avoid Iraqi airspace.

In Paris, the manufacturer of French-American airplane engines. the CFM firm – co-owned by General Electric Co. and France’s Safran – said speculation about the cause was premature.

Iranian TV dropped unspecified technical problems, and Iranian media quoted a local aviation official as saying the pilot did not declare emergency.

Security experts say plane crashes rarely have a single cause and that it usually takes months of investigation to understand all the factors behind them.

Modern aircraft are designed and certified to withstand an engine failure shortly after take-off and fly for extended periods on an engine. But an uncontrolled engine failure that releases shrapnel can cause damage to other aircraft systems.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpinesh in Dubai and Matthias Williams in Kiev; Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Las Vegas, Allison Lampert in Montreal and Natalia Zinets in Kiev; Writing by Timothy Heritage and Rosalba O’Brien; Editing by Giles Elgood, William Maclean and Lisa Shumaker)

