Dozens of Canadians – some believed to be college students – were among the 176 people killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed minutes after departing from Tehran’s main airport, Iranian and Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

Ukraine’s Boeing 737-800 International Airport was on its way to Kyiv when it landed on a field, killing everyone on board. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the plane was carrying 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons.

Ukrainian authorities initially said it seemed the mechanical failure was to blame, but later withdrew it, saying nothing had been ruled out.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that he had had contacts with the Ukrainian government.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians,” tweeted Champagne.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Canada would provide technical assistance in investigating the collisions. Garneau expressed condolences to “all those affected by the heartbreaking tragedy”.

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, said numerous people from the city, including many international students, were on Flight PS752. He said he knew many of the victims.

“They leave behind families and people who love and come to Canada, and often they’re guessing, ‘Do I have to leave my family to do this? “Then they move here and do all this just to get on a plane and wash them all,” Paseyan said. It’s devastating. “

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the crash, which comes amid heightened tension in the region following the US killing of a senior Iranian general near Baghdad and retaliatory rocket attacks on US bases in Iraq.

However, the agency warned against any non-essential travel to Iran “because of the volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the risk of arbitrary detention.” The agency said Canadians, especially those with dual Canadian-Iranian citizenship, were at risk of being arbitrarily questioned, arrested and detained.

“Iran does not recognize dual nationality and Canada will not be granted consular access to dual Canadian-Iranian nationals,” Global Affairs said.

Paseyan said members of the Iranian-Canadian community learned of the collision as they climbed into the news following Tuesday’s missile attacks in Iraq.

“A lot of people were expecting their friends and family members to come back … (and) knew well what flight they were on,” said Paseyan, a former president of the Edmonton Iranian Heritage Association. “They were worried about their family members who were in Iran, and now this was raising this concern for the community.”

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada Andriy Shevchenko said his heart was broken.

“We will have to go through this terrible pain together with our Canadian brothers and sisters,” Shevchenko said in a tweet.

The aircraft, fully loaded with fuel for its 23,300km flight, crashed on farmland near the city of Shahedshahr on the outskirts of Tehran. The videos show fires illuminating dark fields before dawn and rows of body bags placed along the side of a road.

Hamid Gharajeh, of the Democratic Society of Canada in Iran, said he is talking to the families and friends of some of the victims. Many on board were students returning to Canada after the holiday break, he said.

“Our hearts go out to all these young people who are just trying to get back into their lives,” Gharajeh said in Toronto. “It’s unfortunate.”

Airline officials said most of the passengers had planned to pass through Kyiv to other destinations. A list of victims posted by the airline indicated that one of the victims was a child.

The plane was delayed by landing at Imam Khomeini International Airport by nearly an hour. It never made it higher than 2,400 meters, data from the FlightRadar24 flight tracking website show.

Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for the Ministry of Road and Transport in Iran, said a fire broke out in one of the aircraft’s engines. The pilot then lost control and the plane crashed to the ground, Biniaz said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Resident Din Mohammad Qassemi said he was watching the news when he heard the collision.

“I heard a massive explosion and all the houses started to shake. There was fire everywhere, “he told the Associated Press.” At first I thought (the Americans) hit rockets here and went into the basement as a refuge. After a while, I went out and saw a plane crash there. Body parts were lying everywhere. “

AP reporters at the crash site saw a vast field of debris, with the victims lying between pieces of the plane. Their possessions – the electric toothbrush covered by caricatures of a child, a stuffed animal, luggage and electronics – lay everywhere.

It was one of the worst aviation disasters involving Canadians.

In 1985 a bomb exploded and killed 329 people on an Air India flight from Montreal to New Delhi over the Atlantic Ocean. Most of the victims were Canadian.

– With files from the Associated Press

Canada Press

