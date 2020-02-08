advertisement

VITIKAN CITY – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Pope Francis on Saturday for help in gaining the release of Russian-held prisoners of war and Russian-backed separatists.

“(The Pope) does everything possible to achieve peace and harmony throughout the world,” Zelenskiy said in a tweet after their meeting at the Vatican.

“I asked for help to release the Ukrainians captured in Donbas, Crimea and Russia,” he said.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia broke down following Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and its subsequent support for separatists in a conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The Vatican has diplomatic relations with Ukraine and Russia.

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east completed a large-scale prisoner exchange on December 29 in the breakaway Donbas region. It is not clear how many Ukrainian government soldiers are still being held, but activists say there are about 100.

Zelenskiy won a landslide victory in the April elections, promising to end the five-year conflict and bring the prisoners home.

The 42-year-old president, a former comedian, said he came out of a meeting with the pope, who is nearly twice his age, “inspired by our peace talks in Ukraine”.

During the photo session of the meeting, which was open to reporters, Francis gave Zelenskiy a St. Martin of the Tours medal and said he hoped the saint “would protect your people from war”.

A Vatican statement did not mention what the Pope and Zelenskiy spoke in their private talks.

He said the president discussed the conflict and its effects on the civilian population in separate talks later with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and his Foreign Minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher. (Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev Editing by Ros Russell)

