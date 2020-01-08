advertisement

Ukraine will help Canada take part in Iran-led probe into Wednesday’s plane crash near Tehran that killed dozens of people from their home countries, says the Ukrainian envoy to Ottawa.

“The on-site investigation has been carried out by Iran, and Ukraine will certainly contribute,” Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada, said in an interview. “We are ready to do everything we can to assist the investigation. We hope the Canadian contribution to the investigation is recognized and appreciated.”

Ukraine’s Boeing 737-800 International Airlines, bound for Kyiv, crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital, killing all 176 people on board. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the plane was carrying 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons.

Ukraine’s bid is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012, shutting down its embassy in Tehran and expelling its diplomats. The government cited Iran’s support for terrorism and security concerns for its diplomats. Canada has also been a vocal critic of Iran’s human rights record, including at the United Nations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will work with its international partners to fully investigate the cause of the plane crash. Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Twitter that Canada would provide technical assistance in the crash investigation.

Shevchenko said: “It is heartbreaking. We have been such close friends with Canada and share so many good things. Now we will have to walk along with this pain. “

Ukraine has determined that a “significant portion” of the 63 Canadians had booked their flight tickets to Toronto and were not stopping in Kyiv, Shevchenko said.

The crash came just hours after Iran launched rocket attacks on bases in Iraq, where US troops are stationed. Iran said the attacks were retaliation for the US killing of a senior general near Baghdad last week.

The Iranian military rejected any suggestion that the aircraft had been hit by a rocket, and Iranian aviation authorities said they suspected a mechanical problem that crashed the 3 1/2-year-old Boeing 737. Ukrainian authorities initially said the mechanical failure seemed to be the blame. , but later walked it back, saying nothing was ruled out.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Garneau are reaching out to their international counterparts, Trudeau said.

“Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this collision is fully investigated and that it answers Canadians’ questions,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“Today, I assure all Canadians that their safety and security is our top priority. We join other countries that are mourning the loss of citizens. “

– With files from the Associated Press

Canada Press

