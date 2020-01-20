advertisement

Ukraine wants Iran to hand over black boxes from the plane shot down by Iranian forces near Tehran on January 8.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told reporters that he would raise the issue at the meeting with Mohammad Eslami, the Iranian Minister of Road Construction and Urban Development in Kiev. Eslami was there to officially apologize for Iran shooting the plane and killing 176 people, Prystaiko said.

“His main job is to officially apologize and acknowledge what happened. We hope that we can go a little further than just discussing political and practical issues. In particular, this includes returning the black boxes, ”said Prystaiko.

“Unfortunately, they first indicated that they were handing over (the black boxes), then the same person indicated that they were not handing them over. This led to misunderstandings in Ukraine, and we were gradually asked: will they be handed over or not? We are trying to explain that, according to the agreements, the Convention on International Civil Aviation, it is not just a right, but an obligation of a country where a disaster has opened an investigation, ”he added.

“If there are no technical facilities, this country is obliged to invite other countries to participate. As the country that has suffered the most from this disaster, we are demanding the handover of black boxes. In the end, the boxes belong to us because they belong to the Ukrainian company. “

Flowers and candles are placed in front of the portraits of flight crew members of the Ukrainian aircraft 737-800, which was shot down on January 11 by the Iranian military on the outskirts of Tehran. 2020. (Efrem Lukatsky / AP photo)

Prystaiko said on January 17 that Iran was ready to hand over the black box, but Iran later said that it had “no plans” to hand it over.

“The Ukrainian Boeing flight recorders are in Iranian hands and we are not planning to send them out,” said Hassan Rezaeifar, who has enabled the Iranian investigation to tell the state-owned IRNA.

“We’re trying to read the black boxes here in Iran. Otherwise, Ukraine and France are our options, but no decision has yet been made to send them to another country, ”he added.

His comments, Sunday reported, came a day after he informed the semi-official Tasnim that it was not possible to process the information from the boxes in Iran. Rezaeifar informed the outlet that the boxes would be sent to Kiev, where American, French, and Canadian experts could help analyze the information.

Most of the people on the plane were Iranians or Canadians. Citizens of the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Afghanistan and Ukraine were among the dead.

The Iranian military admitted a few days after the plane crash was denied that the plane had actually been shot down. The military said it was a mistake.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Reuters contributed to this report.

