KIEV – Ukraine will push Iran to hand over black boxes from the crash of a Ukrainian travel plane at a meeting with a visiting Iranian delegation on Monday, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told reporters.

Ukraine would forward the message to Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohamed Eslami that the return of the black boxes would indicate that Iran wanted an impartial crash investigation, Prystaiko said.

“His main task is to apologize and acknowledge what happened. Hopefully we can go a little further than just political discussions and discuss practical problems. Among them in particular is the return of black boxes,” Prystaiko said. .

Iran had said on Sunday that it was trying to analyze the black boxes from the planes that its army crashed this month, denying an earlier report that it would deliver them to Ukraine. All 176 on the flight died.

“At first they stated that they were surrendering, then the same person stated that they were not surrendering. This created some misunderstanding in Ukraine and we began to wonder: are they surrendering or not?”

Many of those killed were Iranians with dual citizenship, but Iran does not recognize dual nationality and on Monday said it would treat the victims as Iranian citizens.

Canada, which had 57 citizens on the flight, said it still had no solid plans to dismiss registrants. Ottawa and other capitals have called for the black boxes to be shipped abroad.

The Jan. 8 plane disaster has increased international pressure on Iran as it wrangles over a long-running dispute with the United States over its nuclear program and its impact on the region that briefly broke out in open conflict this month.

The Iranian military has said it overturned International Airlines Flight 752 in error in the aftermath of the US-Iranian strike. But authorities delayed accepting this, prompting days of protests on Iran’s streets.

Ukraine held a ceremony at Kiev’s Boryspil Airport on Sunday after the bodies of 11 citizens, including nine crew, returned to Ukraine. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle)

