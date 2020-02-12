advertisement

KIEV – The new Ukrainian president’s chief of staff on Wednesday stayed in Kiev’s existing stances to end the war against Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donbas region, but said there could be compromises during negotiations with Moscow.

Andriy Yermak was speaking the day after his appointment by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who coincided with Russia to install a new person in Ukraine who is seen as less clumsy than his predecessor.

Yermak’s appointment sparked criticism from opposition lawmakers in Ukraine who said he could be too soft on Russia, prompting Zelenskiy to issue a statement denying there would be any political shift with Yermak at the helm.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia broke down after Ukraine’s annexation of Crimea by Ukraine in 2014 and over its support for fighters in the Donbass region in a war that has killed more than 13,000 people and brought Western sanctions on Russia.

There are still regular casualties despite a truce struck in Minsk in 2015.

Yermak reiterated Zelenskiy’s existing stances: that ending the war was Ukraine’s priority, but that there could be no choice in the Donbass if it was still under illegal occupation and Kiev did not control its borders.

He signaled that there might be some money in talks with Russia, but did not clarify what that might be.

“There can certainly be compromises during the negotiations,” Yermak said. “But we have talked about this many times, and I also want to add that I am ready and will continue to do so: to speak with all patriotic, competent, reasonable forces in this country.”

The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany held a peace summit in Paris in December in the so-called Normandy format. Yermak said Ukraine was ready to implement the agreements made there.

There have been some signs of a thaw in the relationship, including prisoner exchanges last year that Yermak worked to bring to his former role as presidential aide.

Asked about Russia’s new person for Ukraine, Dmitry Kozak, Yermak said: “I have not spoken to Mr Kozak since his appointment and my appointment.”

“But regardless of who represents the Russian Federation in the Minsk negotiations or in the Normandy format, the principles stated by President Zelenskiy are unchanged.” (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

