advertisement

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Ukrainian police said they had opened an investigation into the possibility that the US ambassador could be placed under the illegal surveillance of an unknown party before being recalled from his post in May.

The announcement came two days after US Democratic lawmakers released a wealth of documents showing Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, communicating about the dismissal of Marie Yovanovitch as Ambassador to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry, which heads the police, said in a statement that the Ukrainian police “do not interfere in the internal political affairs of the United States”.

advertisement

“However, the published messages contain facts about possible violations of Ukrainian law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which protect the rights of diplomats in the territory of another state,” the statement said.

“Our objective is to investigate whether there has in fact been a violation of Ukrainian and international law, which could be the subject of an appropriate reaction. Or if it is just bravado and false information in the informal conversation between two American citizens, “the ministry said.

The Interior Ministry also said it had asked the FBI to provide the relevant documents. Interior Minister Arsen Avakov “suggested that the US side take part in the investigation,” the statement said.

In another move regarding Trump’s removal, Ukraine said it is investigating reports that Russian hackers have had access to the computers of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Hunter Biden, the son of the opponent Trump and former US Vice President Joe Biden, was on the board of directors of this company. The impeachment investigation began with allegations that Trump tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Burisma by refusing the promised military aid.

The FBI has been invited to participate in the investigation into the Burisma hack, the ministry said.

advertisement