The Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced it would open a criminal investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was a democratic witness during the impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump.

The Home Office said in a statement that it has been conducting the investigation in the light of “materials released by House investigators” over the past few days about Yovanovitch’s “possible illegal surveillance”.

The ministry added in a lengthy statement that while Ukraine had the official position not to interfere in US domestic affairs, it emphasized that the published records were a “possible violation of Ukraine’s legislation and the Vienna Diplomatic Agreement.” Relationships that protect the rights include a diplomat in the territory of another country. “

“Our goal is to investigate whether there have been violations of Ukrainian and international laws,” the statement said. This will determine whether the messages are “just brave and fake talks in an informal conversation between two US citizens.”

“After analyzing these materials, the National Police of Ukraine initiated a criminal trial under Part 2 of Art after its publication. 163 (violation of confidentiality of correspondence, telephone conversations, telegraphs or other correspondence) and Part 1 of Art. 182 (illegal collection, storage, use of confidential information about a person, violation of privacy) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, ”continued the Ukrainian statement.

The announcement was made a few days after the release of Rudy Giuliani’s employee, Lev Parnas. According to ABC News, which brought the story, Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde Parnas seemed to embassy-suggest that he have people following Yovanovitch.

In an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, Giuliani denied knowledge of alleged efforts to persecute Yovanovitch. “I have no idea if he’s chasing her,” the former New York mayor told the broadcaster.

Parnas has claimed that he and Giuliani tried to remove Yovanovitch from her position before she was recalled from the White House last year.

“She spoke to three people. Her phone is off. The computer is off,” Politico said in a message to Parnas. He also said that “she is next to the embassy” and “not at the embassy”.

Hyde has rejected the allegations that he monitored Yovanovitch in an interview on Wednesday evening.

When asked by Eric Bolling of Sinclair in an interview whether he was “watching” Yovanovitch, Hyde emphatically denied the allegation.

“No way, are you kidding me ?! I’m a little landscaper from… Connecticut, ”he said.

“It was just colorful, I thought we were playing. I didn’t know he was serious, “said Hyde in an interview with Sinclair’s Eric Bolling, referring to the above news that was released.

In November, during the impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump, the House of Representatives testified whether the White House in Kiev had withheld millions of dollars in foreign aid for politically advantageous investigations that both Trump and Ukrainian officials have denied.

