A Ukrainian plane with 180 passengers and crew members crashed near an airport in the capital Tehran on Wednesday.

There was no direct word about the victims.

The plane departed from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said.

It is believed that the crash was caused by mechanical problems, he added, without going into more detail.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash on the southwestern outskirts of Tehran, said civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh.

The airport’s flight data showed that a Ukrainian 737-800, which was flown by Ukraine International Airlines, took off on Wednesday morning and stopped sending data almost immediately afterwards, according to the website FlightRadar24.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crash occurred hours after Iran launched a rocket attack on two bases in Iraq where US forces were stationed as retaliatory measures to assassinate Revolutionary Guard Qassem Soleimani.

