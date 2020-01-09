advertisement

KIEV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the government was looking into several possible causes of a plane crash in Iran that killed 176 citizens of 7 countries.

The Ukrainian International Airport plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday. Among the victims were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, three Germans and three Britons.

In a televised statement, Zelenskiy urged people to refrain from manipulation, speculation, conspiracy theories and rash assessments about the plane crash in Iran. He also declared January 9th a day of national mourning.

Zelenskiy, who wrapped up a visit to Oman on Wednesday, threw flowers at Boryspil Airport, where the plane crashed.

“Undoubtedly, the priority for Ukraine is to identify the causes of the plane crash. We will surely discover the truth. To this end, a full and independent investigation will be conducted in accordance with international law,” Zelenskiy said.

He said he would speak by phone with the Iranian president to boost co-operation in the crash investigation.

The cause of the disaster is still unknown. Ukraine’s embassy in Iran on Wednesday issued an initial reference to the engine failure as the cause of the collision.

She said in a second statement that the causes had not been disclosed and that no previous comment was official.

Iranian investigators said Thursday that the plane was on fire shortly before it crashed.

The report, by Iran’s civil aviation organization, quoted witnesses on the ground and on a passing plane flying at high altitude, saying the aircraft was on fire while it was still up. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gerry Doyle)

