advertisement

KIEV / MOSKOW – Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have begun a prisoner exchange for all, after which all remaining prisoners of the five-year conflict must return home, he said. on Sunday the office of the president of Ukraine.

The deal was concluded by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris in December.

The exchange is taking place at a checkpoint near the industrial town of Horlivka in the Donetsk region.

advertisement

Russia’s RIA news agency, citing a local official from the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, said Kiev would hand over 87 separatists, while Donetsk would return 55 pro-central government fighters.

Kiev forces have been fighting separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine since 2014 in a conflict that claimed more than 13,000 lives. Sporadic fighting continues despite a ceasefire agreement.

There have been some prisoner exchanges between Kiev and the rebels. In a recent exchange, carried out in December 2017, Ukraine handed over 300 captives to pro-Russian separatists and retook about 70. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Richard Pullin and Jan Harvey)

advertisement