KIEV / MOSKOW – Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have begun a prisoner exchange for all, after which all remaining prisoners of the five-year conflict must return home, he said. on Sunday the office of the president of Ukraine.

The deal was concluded by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris in December.

The exchange is taking place at a checkpoint near the industrial town of Horlivka in the Donetsk region.

Russia’s RIA news agency, citing a local official from the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, said Kiev would hand over 87 separatists, while Donetsk would return 55 pro-central government fighters.

Kiev forces have been fighting separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine since 2014 in a conflict that claimed more than 13,000 lives. Sporadic fighting continues despite a ceasefire agreement.

There have been some prisoner exchanges between Kiev and the rebels. In the latest exchange, carried out in December 2017, Ukraine handed over about 300 captives to pro-Russian separatists and took back about 70.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia broke down after Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014, and its subsequent support for separatists in the eastern Donbass region.

President Zelenskiy won an overwhelming victory in the April elections, promising to end the conflict.

Widely criticized domestically for his plan to endow Donbas special status to end the five-year conflict, Zelenskiy’s recent actions have given cautious optimism.

In September, after a carefully negotiated approach, Russia and Ukraine replaced dozens of prisoners. The move has garnered Western praise and hopes that relations between Moscow and Kiev may thaw.

Released Ukrainians included sailors detained by Russia during a clash in waters off Crimea last year, and director Oleg Sentsov, a prisoner in Russia.

The meeting of Ukrainian, Russian, German and French leaders earlier this month in Paris renewed optimism for a conflict resolution, and confirmed the importance of an early peace agreement signed in the Belarusian capital Minsk Minsk in 2015.

Relations between the two countries are also unlikely to be exacerbated by a dispute in the gas sector, with Kiev and Moscow discussing a new transit contract to replace the current deal that expires at the end of the year.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of using natural gas supplies to pressure the neighboring state, but last week the parties came to an agreement on the highlights of a new agreement. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Richard Pullin and Jan Harvey)

