advertisement

LONDON – Officials from the British and US governments and the telecommunications industry will meet on Monday before Britain makes a decision on the possible use of Huawei devices in future 5G mobile networks, Prime Minister’s spokesman Boris Johnson said.

“We have strict controls on how Huawei devices are currently deployed in the UK. The government is undertaking a comprehensive review … There is a meeting today which involves the US, UK government counterparts in national security and telecommunications,” they told. spokesperson to reporters.

Britain is expected to make a final decision on whether to deploy technology from the Chinese company this month. The United States is trying to persuade Britain not to use Huawei devices over what Washington says are security risks. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, written by Paul Sandle; Editing by William Schomberg)

advertisement

advertisement