LONDONR – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called on US President Donald Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his new deal to ensure the Islamic Republic does not acquire an atomic weapon.

“If we’re going to get rid of it, let’s replace it and let’s replace it with the Trump deal,” Johnson said of the 2015 nuclear weapons control deal with Tehran. “That would be a great way forward.”

“President Trump is a great creator, on his behalf. Let’s work together to replace the JCPOA and get the Trump deal in place,” Johnson told the BBC.

Under the brokered agreement in 2015, known as the Joint Action Plan (JCPOA), Iran agreed with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States to limit its nuclear program.

But in 2018, Trump withdrew from the deal. European powers have repeatedly said they still support the deal, though Tehran announced earlier this month that it would abandon restrictions on uranium enrichment, a further blow to the deal.

“If you get rid of this nuclear deal, the JCPOA, that’s what Trump wants. My point for our American friends is, look, in some way or other that you have to stop the Iranians from getting a nuclear weapon,” Johnson said.

“From the American perspective, it’s a flawed deal, it expires, plus it was negotiated by President (Barack) Obama. From their point of view, there are many, many mistakes.”

Trump is confident he can still renegotiate a new nuclear deal with Tehran, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said earlier this month after Iran announced it would withdraw further from the 2015 nuclear pact.

“I don’t want a military conflict between us, the United States and Iran, let’s call it that,” Johnson said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

