An aerial view of the Namanve industrial park (PHOTO / File).

LONDON / KAMPALA – The British government has granted a loan of 200 million dollars (about UGX735b) to the Ugandan government to help improve the basic infrastructure of Kampala Investment Business Park, Namanve in the district of Mukono.

The funding was announced on Sunday January 12, 2020 by the British Minister for Africa, Andrew Stephenson, when the project was commissioned.

“We have a deep commitment to bring sustainable growth. Uganda has long been an important lasting partner for the United Kingdom and we have priorities for governments, jobs and prosperity for all of our people, “said Mr Stephenson.

“On its way (to Uganda) to middle-income country status, we understand the importance of developing infrastructure and strengthening Uganda’s manufacturing base. This is why I am delighted to be here at this milestone event for the construction of the infrastructure of this industrial park, ”he added.

Minister of State for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite, said the money will be returned using taxpayers’ money.

The government will use the money to build tarmac roads in the industrial park, build bridges, install solar lighting, a water tank, a sewage system and a waste treatment system.

Anite said the infrastructure will allow the Ministry of Finance to take action against non-compliant investors who take land to invest in the industrial park but do not start working within the stipulated 18 months.

“The development period is only 18 months. If you don’t develop the land, we withdraw it but it was difficult for us because each time we wanted to withdraw it, they (the investors) told us: “you have not done your part”, which is the ‘infrastructure’ Said Anite.

