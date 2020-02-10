advertisement

A resident of the United Kingdom has been linked to seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in England, France and Spain.

The UK Department of Health has stated that the coronavirus is “a serious and immediate threat to public health” and has taken measures to protect the public from transmission of the virus.

A statement from the UK Department of Health on Monday morning (10 February) said: “Given the recent public health emergency caused by the Wuhan novel Coronavirus, the Secretary of State has adopted regulations to ensure the protection of the public as much as possible as possible from the transmission of the virus.

In accordance with Regulation 3, the Secretary of State declares that the occurrence or transmission of novel coronavirus is a serious and immediate threat to public health, and the measures outlined in these regulations are considered to be an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of viruses from the virus.

“According to Regulation 2, the Secretary of State described Arrowe Park Hospital and Kents Hill Park as an” isolation facility “and Wuhan and Hubei Province as an” area of ​​infection “.”

Under the terms announced by the UK government, people with coronavirus could now be quarantined and no longer be released. They could also be forced into isolation if they pose a threat to public health.

The stipulations are based on reports that a British man believed to have been infected with the virus in Singapore – whose diagnosis was confirmed last week and who was transferred to an infectious diseases department at a London hospital – has been linked to seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in England, France and Spain after visiting a ski resort in France before returning to the UK.

The UK Department of Health said on Sunday that four out of 795 tests carried out in the UK were positive.

As of Monday morning, the death toll for the coronavirus reached over 900 people, more than the death toll for the SARS virus (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2003.

