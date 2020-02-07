advertisement

Ugg is expanding its range of partnerships with the men’s fashion brand Ovadia. The two have teamed up for the Ugg x Ovadia men’s collection, which will be released on February 10th.

Two classic Ugg models – the Classic Mini Boot and the Tasman Slipper – have been reinterpreted by the Brooklyn lens from Ovadia. “The Ugg brand and our traditional styles have been icons for many years,” said Andrea O’Donnell, President, Fashion Lifestyle, Deckers Brands. “It was inspiring to watch young creatives like Ariel and Shimon Ovadia, who are known for their bold design and artistry, to connect with these icons and create interpretations that are unique to them.”

According to the founders of Ovadia, “our design approach to this collaboration very much reflects our design process for Ovadia. We have taken the most iconic silhouettes of the Ugg brand and created them with a focus on what is most important to us – high-quality materials, functionality and great attention to detail. In collaboration with the Ugg team, we developed a distressed shearling and leopard print, which is a basic requirement for Ovadia. We always strive to create a finished product that feels new and timeless. “

The collection includes three material updates for the classic mini boot and the Tasman slipper, tie-dyed canvas versions and maroon and black distressed styles. All are lined with wool for extra warmth.

The American author, cook and restaurateur Eddie Huang was tapped to promote the new collection. He appears in campaign images that appear mischievous at the Plaza Hotel in New York while wearing the new styles. The campaign is shown both on the social media platforms of the two brands and via selected media partners. “Eddie’s history and entrepreneurship inspire many,” said the Ovadias. “His amazing energy and aesthetics were perfect to bring this collaboration to life.”

Eddie Huang appears in the Ugg x Ovadia campaign.

CREDIT: Ugg

The retail range, which starts at $ 250 for the Tasman and $ 300 for the mini boot, will continue to sell through Ugg.com, select Ugg stores, Ovadiany.com, Extra Butter, and select Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus stores the stock is enough.

