By John Okot

KAMPALA, Dec. 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – A group of soaking walkers waited under a bridge for heavy rain to stop so they could continue their journey to plant trees in a town about 150km (93 miles). ) from the capital of Uganda.

During the previous two days, the Ugandan Walkers Association had covered about a third of the distance to their destination in the eastern district of Kamuli.

In its regular outings, the group – not your average fitness fanatic group – raises climate change awareness and plant trees at stops in schools, markets and factories, as well as land denied and off the streets.

“For us, walking is not just a form of physical exercise – it’s a tool we use to protect against climate change,” said Geoffrey “Walker” Ayeni, 41, a member of the group since 2007.

In 2017, the association decided to add climate activism to its goals. The move came as 30,000 people were displaced by floods east of the country, some of them hit by landslides in the Elgon Mountain region along the Kenyan border.

In March 2016, Uganda had recorded its highest temperatures in decades near 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit), according to the National Meteorological Authority, followed by a long dry spell.

“I can’t just sit and watch,” Ayeni said.

He launched the campaign by walking nearly 320km alone, from Kampala to Kapchorwa in eastern Uganda, to call attention to climate change. Along the way, he sent petitions to district governments, calling for environmental protection.

“I felt like it was our moral duty to do something; to move around the country and tell people about climate change and encourage them to implement healthy practices like planting trees, “Ayeni said, wrapping his beard stick in flag colors. Ugandan.

‘THIRD AR ALARMING RESEARCH’

While climate change is taking a global toll in more extreme weather and rising seas, researchers say a cost-effective solution is planting trees.

In July, scientists at the Swiss-based Crowther Lab Laboratory said the best way to keep climate change in check would be to replenish forested areas the size of the United States, which could capture two-thirds of carbon that humans have emitted since pre – industrial times.

In East Africa, communities are already experiencing the adverse effects of a warming planet, with disordered and extreme weather becoming commonplace.

Deforestation increases the risks, as tree loss disrupts local rainfall cycles and slopes become unstable.

In the past 25 years, Uganda has lost an average of 122,000 hectares (301,500 hectares) of forest each year due to large-scale tree cutting for timber and coal burning.

Civil society groups have blamed the lack of government capacity to coordinate and implement prevention policies, and insufficient funds to monitor and protect forests.

“The rate at which trees are being cut down is alarming. As activists, we cannot sit around and wait for the government to come in, “Ayeni said.

In northern Uganda, a major coal-mining hub and home to endangered tree species such as Shea and Afzelia africanas, local groups are naming and blaming key players involved in the lucrative coal business.

Walkers, meanwhile, have a goal of planting one million “symbolic tree seedlings” each year in their quarterly expeditions of up to two weeks, with the goal of encouraging local communities to embrace the efforts themselves.

The group has 50 members from all walks of life – civil servants, business people and students – who work on a voluntary basis, supported by benevolent donations.

As well as addressing climate change, they also address gender issues, such as promoting girls’ education, said Grace member Santa Achan.

In the early days, the group focused more on raising people’s awareness of climate change and forest loss than planting trees due to the complex logistics of transporting seedlings and vehicles.

But in 2017 they approached the environment ministry, asking them to provide seedlings.

“Since that time, we do not have to worry about keeping the seedlings because we are supported by every environmental office (district),” Achan said.

Florence Grace Adongo, director of water resources management at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said working with the group was a cost-effective approach.

“Before it was difficult to reach any community because we had a problem with insufficient manpower,” she said. “But now this group is able to reach people of interest to us.”

In Nakasongola and Luwero districts, for example, pedestrians planted between 80 and 100 “symbolic” trees in each country, prompting communities to plant thousands more, she noted.

enlightened

Hikers are becoming very popular and have often been gifted on their trips by local communities, including retailers, pedestrians and street vendors.

Next March, during National Environment Week, the group plans to walk some 270km to the south-west Mbarara district to “save” the Rwizi River, whose water level has dropped alarmingly.

Trees will be planted along its buffer zones to help restore catchments that have been damaged by sand mines and human breaches on the ground.

The group is also planning to go farther, walking about 1,700km south of Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania’s trading center in the Indian Ocean, in November 2020.

“This problem affects all of us,” Ayeni said. “That’s why we want to cross borders and spread our word.” (Reporting by John Okot; editing by Megan Rowling. Women’s rights, trafficking and property rights. Visit http://news.trust.org/climate)

