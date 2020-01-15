advertisement

Auditor General John Muwanga Addressing Parliament Wednesday (PHOTO / File),

KAMPALA – Ugandan prisons suffocate the large population of detainees, a decision that has left Ugandan prison services struggling with overpopulation of detainees of more than 2,000%.

The details were discovered on Wednesday January 15 by Auditor General John Muwanga when the December 2019 audit report was delivered to President Rebecca Kadaga in Parliament.

Muwanga said that in the Uganda Penitentiary Services (UPS) Strategic Investment Plan 2016 / 2017-2019-2020, UPS was committed to building more prisons to decongest existing prisons which reduce the capacity of occupancy from 293% to 286%.

“I undertook an assessment of the current population and the occupation in 12 prisons and I noted that the occupancy percentages exceeded 2,000%, which represents 10 times the reception capacity and 9 times the capacity basic. This is mainly due to the strong growth in the prison population without a corresponding increase in prison capacity, ”said the Auditor General.

He warned that there is a risk that case backlogs reach unmanageable levels, which has a negative impact on the backlog reduction targets in the JLOS sector.

The report also painted a grim picture of the backlog of cases in Uganda with statistics from the last six years 2013-2018 on detection, prevention and investigation of crimes by the police show improvements in workload by CID investigation of crimes at 1:45 against the recommended workload per year CID of 1:12 cases per year.

Actual performance indicated that over the past five years, the total number of reported cases was 1,251,344, of which 302,745 (24.2%) were successfully reviewed 302,745, leaving a balance of 949 599 cases.

The Directorate of the Government Analytical Laboratory (DGAL) exists to provide a forensic examination of cases in order to direct investigations and prosecutions towards the justice and order sector (JLOS), mainly the UPS.

However, DGAL also found it difficult to analyze the requests received. Although the backlog of cases that have not yet been investigated has decreased by 37% in the past four years, during the year, only 2,247 of the 2,573 requests received were analyzed.

The lack of treatment of all reported cases was attributed to the lack of qualified manpower and resources within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the DGAL.

