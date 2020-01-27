advertisement

Some of the ivory pieces (PHOTO / File).

BUSIA – A Ugandan primary school teacher, arrested last Friday for allegedly bringing ivory to Kenya, lost an attempt to have his trial tried in a Ugandan court.

Joseph Ndeda, who appeared on Monday January 27, 2020 before a Kenyan court in Busia chaired by magistrate Tina Madowo, was instead sent back to the government prison in Busia-Kenya until February 5.

Ndende’s lawyer Wycliffe Okutta told reporters that there was no need to respond to his client because there was no evidence that he had been caught trafficking in ivory.

“The prosecution is free to prove to this court that the accused was found in possession of ivory and that the ivory belongs to him, otherwise my client is an innocent man. We are trying to ask the prosecution questions to find out if there are any reports of an elephant or elephants who were killed here in Busia-Kenya and if not, they should indicate the source of the ivory ”, said Mr. Okutta.

Mr. Ndeda, a resident of Busitema sub-county in Busia district, was arrested last week by Kenyan police after being found smuggling 42 kilograms of ivory and 35 kilograms of bone wild animals. Ndeda is said to have entered Kenya on a motorbike after hiding wildlife products in bags.

The illegal ivory trade is the third most profitable form of trafficking after narcotics and weapons. Trafficking is driven by demand in Asia and the Middle East, where elephant tusks are used in traditional medicine and ornamentation. Poaching has seen the elephant population drop by 110,000 over the past decade to just 415,000, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

