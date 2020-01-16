advertisement

Ugandan government officials led by Commerce Minister Amelia Kyambadde (R) on Wednesday delivered a protest note to Kenyan authorities (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – The Ugandan government issued a protest note to the Kenyan government on Wednesday (January 15th) expressing deep concern over the illegal seizures of milk and dairy products made in Uganda under the Lato brand, causing serious financial losses to the government. ‘business.

Seizures carried out three times during January 2020 contravene the Customs Union Protocol of the East African Community.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the protest note, Uganda asked Kenya to do the following;

1. Immediately release the seized batches of Lato brand milk;

2. Refrain from any action against exports from Uganda to Kenya;

3. Assume responsibility for any deterioration of seized products and losses suffered; and

4. Respond to any trade problem within the EAC and bilateral frameworks instead of resorting to arbitrary means which could jeopardize trade relations between the two countries.

