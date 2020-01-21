advertisement

Minister of State for Planning David Bahati recently spoke to the media (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – David Bahati, the Minister of State responsible for planning at the Ministry of Finance assured the Ugandans that they will be able to reach the status of middle-income country by the end of 2020.

The minister made the remarks on Tuesday January 21 when he appeared before Parliament’s budget committee to present the 2020/2021 national budget framework document.

During the meeting, a section of MPs, including Amos Lugoloobi (Ntenjeru County) and Muwanga Kivumbi (Butambala County), instructed the Minister to explain the extent to which the government has kept its promise to provide middle income to Ugandans by 2020.

Muwanga asked, “This is the fourth year of‘ kisanja hakuna mchezo “, are you talking about a failed government? You made a promise to middle-income people, how far did you go with this trip in real numbers?

The Minister responded by saying, “We are making considerable progress, we hope and believe that we would have reached middle income by the end of this year. So far we’re at $ 878 per capita and middle income status requires $ 1,039 per capita income, so we think we’re getting the reviews, we should have reached it by the end of this year. “

The total resource envelope for 2019/2020 should be Shs39.640Trn compared to Shs40.467Trn for 2019/2020, the reduction being attributed to the reduction in external funding.

According to the breakdown, the Ministry of Public Works, Interests and Education, and the Security Sectors will be the most remunerated while the trade, science and technology and ICT sectors will receive the least funding .

The minister declared that in the 2020/2021 budget, priority will be given to increasing production and productivity in the productive sectors of the economy, improving the competitiveness of the private sector, consolidating and increasing the stock of infrastructure, increasing the provision of social services, improving the efficiency of governance and the maintenance of peace and security.

