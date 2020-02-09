advertisement

KAMPALA – Uganda has stepped up screening for coronaviruses at Entebbe International Airport to prevent the spread of the disease from international travelers, particularly from China and other parts of Asia.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said all passengers arriving at Entebbe Airport, about 40 km south of the capital, Kampala, are screened for coronavirus.

Among other things, President Yoweri Museveni has been screened for the deadly coronavirus.

Dr Aceng said medical teams have been trained to manage the screening process to reduce the risk of transmission from people who may be infected.

We visited Entebbe International Airport on Friday and the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority team showed us around the sections of the airport, including where all travelers using the airport are subjected to intense filtering.

The ministry has since installed automated temperature scanners at the airport to screen passengers entering mainly the country.

The Ministry of Health has also advised the public to avoid direct contact with people showing signs of infection and to wash their hands regularly with soap and water and to avoid contact.

The highly contagious Coronavirus causes a series of symptoms, including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, generalized pain or discomfort and, in many cases, internal and external bleeding, according to the World Health Organization.

Uganda has also issued a travel advisory warning travelers to avoid non-essential travel to China.

China’s coronavirus epidemic has fueled an unprecedented crackdown on travel to and from the world’s second largest economy, leaving thousands stranded around the world and taking a heavy toll on the international aviation industry. .

Most international airlines have suspended 40% of scheduled services inside and outside the country from January 23 to February 8.

Previously, only Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, was at level 3. The rest of China was classified at level 2, which recommends “taking extra precautions”.

Private companies also give warnings to employees. On Monday, Facebook restricted employee travel to China.

Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan and Vietnam were the main destinations, but Chinese tourists spend a lot in cities like Africa and other parts of Europe.

