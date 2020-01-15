advertisement

KAMPALA – The head of the State House anti-corruption unit, Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, said that the country loses approximately one trillion UGX2 each year to corrupt trends.

Speaking at a two-week ideological training for local council leaders in the Wakiso district on Wednesday January 15, 2020, Lt. Col. Nakalema said it represented about 0.8% of Uganda’s budget for an exercise.

“It is estimated that Uganda loses 2,000 billion UGX per year in transplants. If corruption is eliminated at the household level, we are assured of a good future, “she said before warning that corruption begins at the household level.

“Corruption begins in homes and families, it goes to school and graduates return to society. So we say it starts with you and lead by example by denying it and that everyone would do their duty. It is the local council leaders who can help liberate this country by refusing corruption, stopping it and also by promoting neighborhood surveillance, ”she added.

Wakiso Resident District Commissioner Rose Kirabira said the two-week training was organized to allow village chiefs to understand their role in protecting citizens and public resources for development.

Security Minister General Elly Tumwine urged local leaders to invent savings projects and plans that generate income rather than relying on corruption to make money.

“It is time for you to sacrifice knowing that in the future you will live in peace. Maintain unity, save, but above all avoid entering into fraudulent land deals and agreements, ”he said.

