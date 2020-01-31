advertisement

Officials from the Ugandan Embassy in Washington DC parade art paintings on Friday (PHOTO / courtesy).

WASHINGTON DC – Ambassador Mull Katende received paintings of Ugandan wildlife from Ugandan artist Solomon Jjagwe and his wife Kim on Friday, January 31, as part of a cultural and tourism promotion partnership with the Embassy of Uganda, Washington, DC. His work will be loaned to the Embassy of Uganda and displayed on certain walls of the official chancellery as well as at the official residence.

Solomon, is a freelance director, artist and 3D animator from Uganda, currently based in the United States. He studied at Ohio Valley University, Montgomery College and George Mason University, where he specialized in art and visual technology.

advertisement

Since November 2009, Solomon has been working full time on projects that focus on the conservation of wild fauna through his animated film on mountain gorillas, Galiwango, Obulamu Bw’ekisodde (The life of a gorilla mountains).

He is also the creator of the Nkoza and Nankya series, a story of two children who live in both Uganda and the diaspora, as well as the Nkoza and Nankya app which teaches children to learn local Ugandan languages ​​through , counting, song, rhymes. and storytelling.

Solomon’s animation work will be used by the Ugandan Embassy as an educational resource as part of the DC Public School Embassies Adoption Program (EAP).

TEAP is a unique education program that exposes students in DC public schools to international perspectives and intercultural lessons through direct interactions with embassies and other global entities. In this program, fifth and sixth grade students attending public schools in DC have the opportunity to learn about the language, customs, history and culture of the country of origin and the culture of their partner.

Solomon will partner with the Ugandan Embassy to provide user-friendly tools for non-Ugandan children by communicating lessons on Uganda in a familiar format.

comments

advertisement