Ugandan players line up before Saturday’s game against Tanzania. (PHOTO / FUFA)

FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Uganda 1-2 Tanzania (Agg: 2-4)

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Saturday, 01-02-2020

Uganda was knocked out of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers on Saturday after a 2-1 loss in the second leg against Tanzania.

After losing by the same score line in the first leg, Olive Mbekeka’s team knew that a 1-0 victory would lead them to the next round.

Midfielder Phiona Nabbumba gave them an invaluable 48th-minute lead over a pass from Juliette Nalukenge, but they couldn’t keep it.

Diana Mswea equalized for Tanzania in the 59th minute before Clément Opa made the turn to give the visitors the victory.

Tanzania advances to the next qualifying round with a 4-2 overall victory.

They will now face the winner between Senegal and Sierra Leone in the next stage.

How Uganda got aligned on Saturday

Daphine Nyayenga (GK), Aisha Namukisa, Asia Nakibuuka, Shadia Nankya (C), Phiona Nabumba, Juliet Nalukenge, Lilian Mutuuzo, Fauzia Najjemba, Bira Nadunga, Teddy Najjuma

