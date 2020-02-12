advertisement

Milton Karisa poses with a SC Vipers jersey on Wednesday morning. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KITENDE – The SC Vipers have strengthened their team with another quality addition.

The Venoms confirmed the signing of Ugandan Cranes midfielder Milton Karisa on Wednesday morning.

advertisement

“Just days after winning a crucial road victory against tenacious BUL FC, the Vipers sports club received another huge boost in the form of an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) for returnee Milton Karisa , read part of an article on the official website of Vipers SC.

Karisa is said to have signed a one-year contract with the Kitende-based team.

He was a free agent after being released by the Moroccan club Mouloudia Club Oranais.

Karisa left Viper to join the North African club in September 2018 after a successful 2017/18 season in which he scored 15 goals in 48 appearances.

Karisa initially left Vipers in 2018.

However, he struggled to find his feet in Morocco and after only 22 appearances and 4 goals, Karisa returns to Kitende.

He made his first debut with the Vipers on February 7, 2017 against Lweza FC in a 2-0 victory at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole, but had to wait until September of the same year to score his first goal in championship, against BUL FC.

Karisa is remembered to have scored the first goal in its history at St. Mary’s stadium in Kitende in the Vipers’ 1-0 victory over the CAF Confederations Cup Platinum Stars.

Karisa is a full-fledged Uganda Cranes international, having played 20 games since 2017 while scoring only two goals.

However, he was not part of the 23 crane team that reached the second round of the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

comments

advertisement