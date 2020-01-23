advertisement

President Museveni recently led the country in an anti-corruption march earlier this month (PHOTO / PPU).

KAMPALA – Uganda has gone from 149th to 137th position among the most corrupt countries in the world, according to the latest report from the global anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International.

The 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index report, released on Thursday January 23, 2020, shows that Uganda has improved in the fight against transplant.

advertisement

The chairman of the board of directors of Transparency International Uganda, Mr. John Mary Odoy, said that despite the improvement, Uganda still has a lot to do in the fight against corruption.

“We need political will to fight it. Institutions set up to fight corruption should have sufficient resources and their work should not be interrupted. We must act now against corruption, ”said Mr. Odoi.

According to the report, the most corrupt countries are Somalia, South Sudan and Syria with scores of 9, 12 and 13, respectively. They are closely followed by Yemen (15), Venezuela (16), Sudan (16), Equatorial Guinea (16) and Afghanistan (16).

The report ranks Denmark and New Zealand as the least corrupt countries in the world, with 87% and 86% respectively, while Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland follow with 85% each.

Western Europe and the EU are the best performing region with an average of 66/100, while sub-Saharan Africa is the worst performing region with 32 points. The two regions have maintained an average unchanged since last year.

Keeping money outside politics is essential to ensuring that political decision-making serves the public interest and limits opportunities for corruption, the report says.

“Countries that perform well on the CPI have strong enforcement of campaign finance regulations,” says the report.

comments

advertisement