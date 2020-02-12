advertisement

The funds were disbursed through the World Health Organization (WHO), which is the executing agency (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The African Development Bank has released a $ 1 million grant to Uganda to help the country fight an epidemic of Ebola.

The grant to support Uganda’s national Ebola virus disease preparedness and response plan was approved in January.

advertisement

The funds were disbursed through the World Health Organization (WHO), which is the executing agency.

This grant follows a request from the Ugandan government to the African Development Bank to support the country’s efforts to contain the Ebola scourge that has so far killed three people.

The Bank collaborates with the Ugandan Ministry of Health and WHO, a specialized agency of the United Nations on health-related issues.

The agreement was signed by the National Director of the Bank in Uganda, Kennedy Mbekeani, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija, and Dr Rebecca Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for the ‘Africa.

The funds will be used for the management of suspected and confirmed EVD cases in Uganda, including the purchase and distribution of medical supplies and the care of those affected by Ebola. The grant will also be used to build preparedness and capacity at the national level and in high-risk districts, including training and emergency support. With this support, intervention teams will be rapidly deployed and disease surveillance will be reinforced.

The Bank commended the Ugandan government for its vigilance and called on other development partners to support its efforts to stem the spread of Ebola virus infection and prevent further outbreaks in unaffected areas.

The Ugandan Government’s request for emergency aid will save and protect lives and restore the normal livelihoods and economic activity of people in 31 districts of the country.

This request is in accordance with the Bank’s revised guidelines and procedures for emergency assistance. Uganda’s Ebola Response Plan is aligned with the Bank’s high priority which aims to “improve the quality of life for Africans”.

comments

advertisement