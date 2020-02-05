advertisement

Pints ​​of blood at Uganda’s blood transfusion services in Nakasero, Kampala (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – A report by the auditor general John Muwanga’s office found that Uganda’s blood transfusion services (UBTS) collect blood and deliver it to hospitals in the country without authorization from the global body, a development that calls into question the quality of the blood in the country.

The December 2019 report, which was recently presented to Parliament and is awaiting consideration by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), highlights the report, “The UBTS operates without accreditation by the African Blood Transfusion Society (AFSBT). This means that its operations (UBTS) are only limited to local standards. “

The audit team also revealed that the blood collected is transported with staff using the entity’s unrefrigerated vehicles in accordance with international standards.

The financial statements of UBTS indicate that the Parliament allocated a total of 19.18 billion shillings to UBTS, but the entity received only 19.17 shs, which resulted in a budget deficit of 9 674,726 shs, which represents a level of funding of 99.95% of the approved budget.

In addition, of the guaranteed amount of Shs19,172,423,897, Shs19,131,289.991 were spent by the entity, resulting in an unused balance of Shs41,133.906 representing an absorption level of 99.79%.

The statutory auditors also uncovered what they called significant inconsistencies between the figures in the voting performance report and the statement of financial results as of June 30, 2019.

Likewise, the audit report also revealed that the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) nitrogen plant was down in 2017 and had not been repaired or replaced at the time of the audit.

The report also found that, even though the Virus Institute had planned to collect revenue from Shs260M in 2018/19, only Shs107,120,835 was collected, which represents 41.2% of the goal.

The auditors also revealed a low absorption of funds at the institute, which indicates that of the Shs7,377Bn budgeted, only Shs6,720Bn were and released, resulting in a budget deficit of Shs656,785M. However, of the 6.720 billion shs freed up, only 6.378 billion shs were spent by the entity, resulting in an unspent balance of 341.421 million shs which was returned to the consolidated fund.

In addition, the Uganda Virus Institute has an approved structure of 237 positions, but only 88 positions were filled and 149 positions were still vacant at the time of the audit in November 2019.

Vacancies include key positions as Deputy Director of Zoology / Ecology Research, Public Relations Officer, Senior Economist and Biomedical Engineer.

