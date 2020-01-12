advertisement

Ugandan players celebrate Juliet Nalukenge’s opening game against Ethiopia on Saturday. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifying – First Leg (Preliminary Round)

Uganda 2-0 Ethiopia

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Saturday, 11-01-2019

Uganda has taken a giant step towards qualifying for the first round of the 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers after a 2-0 victory over Ethiopia.

In the first leg game of the preliminary round played at Lugogo on Saturday, Juliet Nalukenge and Catherine Nagaddya appeared with the goods from Ayub Khalifa’s team who should be on the moon now after keeping a well-deserved white sheet at the end.

Nalukenge returned home the first goal after only four minutes from a Fauzia Najjemba cross.

It was the perfect start that Uganda needed to build confidence and take control.

Towards the end of an assured performance, Nagaddya made 2-0 five minutes of time to send the audience to the frenzy.

The home team also saw a goal by Hadijah Nandogo banned for offside in the 11th minute.

The return leg of the game will be played from January 20 to 25, 2020.

The winner over all two rounds will face Tanzania or Burundi in the next round.

How Uganda got aligned

inputs

Daphine Nyayenga, Samalie Nakachwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Bira Nadunga, Musibika Stella, Kevin Nakacwa, Kunihira Margret, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Nandago Hadijja, Fauzia Najjemba

Substitutes

Namusisi Joan, Catherine Nagadya, Gillian Akandinda, Namugerwa Gloria, Akiror Patricia, Namaganda Zaituni, Zaina Nandede

